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Ch. 5 - Microbial Metabolism
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 5 - Microbial MetabolismProblem 1
Chapter 5, Problem 1

For the phrase given below, indicate the type of metabolism referred to, using the following choices:
a. Anabolism only
b. Both anabolism and catabolism (amphibolic)
c. Catabolism only


Breaks a large molecule into smaller ones

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1
Understand the definitions of the metabolic types: Anabolism refers to the biosynthetic processes that build larger molecules from smaller ones, requiring energy input; Catabolism refers to the breakdown of larger molecules into smaller ones, releasing energy; Amphibolic pathways involve both anabolic and catabolic reactions.
Analyze the phrase 'Breaks a large molecule into smaller ones' to determine which metabolic process it describes. Since it involves breaking down molecules, it is associated with energy release.
Recognize that breaking down large molecules into smaller ones is a characteristic of catabolic metabolism, as it involves degradation and energy release.
Confirm that the phrase does not describe building molecules (anabolism) or a combination of both processes (amphibolic), but specifically the breakdown process.
Conclude that the correct type of metabolism referred to by the phrase is 'catabolism only'.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Catabolism

Catabolism is the metabolic process that breaks down large molecules into smaller units, releasing energy stored in chemical bonds. It includes reactions like digestion and cellular respiration, providing energy and building blocks for the cell.
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Catabolic & Anabolic Pathways

Anabolism

Anabolism involves the synthesis of complex molecules from simpler ones, requiring energy input. It supports cell growth, repair, and storage by building macromolecules such as proteins, nucleic acids, and lipids.
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Amphibolic Pathways

Amphibolic pathways function in both catabolism and anabolism, serving dual roles in breaking down molecules for energy and providing intermediates for biosynthesis. The citric acid cycle is a classic example of an amphibolic pathway.
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1) Alternative Pathway
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Match the descriptions below with their corresponding terms.


1. _____ Occurs when energy from a compound containing phosphate reacts with ADP to form ATP

2. _____ Involves formation of ATP via reduction of coenzymes in the electron transport chain

3. _____ Begins with glycolysis

4. _____ Occurs when all active sites on substrate molecules are filled


A. Saturation

B. Oxidative phosphorylation

C. Substrate-level phosphorylation

D. Photophosphorylation

E. Carbohydrate catabolism

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Textbook Question

The final electron acceptor in cyclic photophosphorylation is _________.

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Textbook Question

How does amination differ from transamination?

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