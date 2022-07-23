Textbook Question
Match the descriptions below with their corresponding terms.
1. _____ Occurs when energy from a compound containing phosphate reacts with ADP to form ATP
2. _____ Involves formation of ATP via reduction of coenzymes in the electron transport chain
3. _____ Begins with glycolysis
4. _____ Occurs when all active sites on substrate molecules are filled
A. Saturation
B. Oxidative phosphorylation
C. Substrate-level phosphorylation
D. Photophosphorylation
E. Carbohydrate catabolism
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