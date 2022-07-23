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Ch. 5 - Microbial Metabolism
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 5 - Microbial MetabolismProblem 1
Chapter 5, Problem 1

How does amination differ from transamination?

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1
Understand that both amination and transamination are biochemical processes involving amino groups, which are important in amino acid metabolism.
Define amination as the process where an amino group (−NH₂) is directly added to a molecule, typically converting a keto acid into an amino acid by incorporating free ammonia (NH₃).
Define transamination as the transfer of an amino group from one amino acid to a keto acid, resulting in the formation of a new amino acid and a new keto acid; this process is catalyzed by enzymes called transaminases or aminotransferases.
Recognize that the key difference lies in the source of the amino group: amination uses free ammonia, while transamination transfers the amino group between molecules.
Summarize that amination introduces an amino group de novo to a molecule, whereas transamination exchanges amino groups between amino acids and keto acids, facilitating amino acid interconversion.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Amination

Amination is the chemical process of introducing an amino group (–NH2) into an organic molecule, often converting a carbonyl group into an amine. This reaction can occur through various pathways, including direct amination or reductive amination, and is essential in synthesizing amino acids and other nitrogen-containing compounds.

Transamination

Transamination is a specific enzymatic reaction where an amino group is transferred from an amino acid to a keto acid, forming a new amino acid and a new keto acid. This process is crucial in amino acid metabolism and nitrogen balance, allowing the interconversion of amino acids without the need for free ammonia.

Role of Enzymes in Amination and Transamination

Enzymes play a key role in both amination and transamination reactions. While amination can be non-enzymatic or enzymatic, transamination specifically requires transaminase enzymes (aminotransferases) that facilitate the transfer of amino groups between molecules, ensuring specificity and efficiency in metabolic pathways.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

For the phrase given below, indicate the type of metabolism referred to, using the following choices:

a. Anabolism only

b. Both anabolism and catabolism (amphibolic)

c. Catabolism only


Breaks a large molecule into smaller ones

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Textbook Question

Label the diagram below to indicate acetyl-CoA, electron transport chain, FADH2, fermentation, glycolysis, citric acid cycle, NADH, and respiration. Indicate the net number of molecules of ATP that could be synthesized at each stage during bacterial respiration of one molecule of glucose.

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Textbook Question

Label the mitochondrion to indicate the location of glycolysis, the citric acid cycle, and electron transport chains.

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Textbook Question

Match the descriptions below with their corresponding terms.


1. _____ Occurs when energy from a compound containing phosphate reacts with ADP to form ATP

2. _____ Involves formation of ATP via reduction of coenzymes in the electron transport chain

3. _____ Begins with glycolysis

4. _____ Occurs when all active sites on substrate molecules are filled


A. Saturation

B. Oxidative phosphorylation

C. Substrate-level phosphorylation

D. Photophosphorylation

E. Carbohydrate catabolism

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Textbook Question

The final electron acceptor in cyclic photophosphorylation is _________.

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Textbook Question

For the phrase given below, indicate the type of metabolism referred to, using the following choices:

a. Anabolism only

b. Both anabolism and catabolism (amphibolic)

c. Catabolism only


Includes dehydration synthesis reactions

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