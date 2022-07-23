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Ch. 5 - Microbial Metabolism
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 5 - Microbial MetabolismProblem 1
Chapter 5, Problem 1

The final electron acceptor in cyclic photophosphorylation is _________.

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1
Understand the process of cyclic photophosphorylation, which occurs in the light reactions of photosynthesis, specifically in photosystem I.
Recall that in cyclic photophosphorylation, electrons are excited by light energy and passed through a series of electron carriers in the electron transport chain.
Note that unlike non-cyclic photophosphorylation, the electrons do not reduce NADP+ to NADPH but instead return to the original photosystem I reaction center.
Identify that the final electron acceptor in cyclic photophosphorylation is the molecule that receives the electrons after they have passed through the electron transport chain and before they return to photosystem I.
Conclude that since the electrons cycle back to photosystem I, the final electron acceptor is actually the photosystem I reaction center itself.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cyclic Photophosphorylation

Cyclic photophosphorylation is a process in photosynthesis where electrons are excited by light and cycle back to the original photosystem, generating ATP without producing NADPH or oxygen.
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Electron Transport Chain in Photosynthesis

The electron transport chain in photosynthesis transfers electrons through a series of carriers, creating a proton gradient that drives ATP synthesis; in cyclic photophosphorylation, electrons return to the photosystem instead of reducing NADP+.
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Final Electron Acceptor in Cyclic Photophosphorylation

In cyclic photophosphorylation, the final electron acceptor is the original photosystem (usually Photosystem I), which receives the electrons after they pass through the electron transport chain, allowing the cycle to continue.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

For the phrase given below, indicate the type of metabolism referred to, using the following choices:

a. Anabolism only

b. Both anabolism and catabolism (amphibolic)

c. Catabolism only


Breaks a large molecule into smaller ones

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Textbook Question

Label the diagram below to indicate acetyl-CoA, electron transport chain, FADH2, fermentation, glycolysis, citric acid cycle, NADH, and respiration. Indicate the net number of molecules of ATP that could be synthesized at each stage during bacterial respiration of one molecule of glucose.

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Textbook Question

Label the mitochondrion to indicate the location of glycolysis, the citric acid cycle, and electron transport chains.

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Textbook Question

Match the descriptions below with their corresponding terms.


1. _____ Occurs when energy from a compound containing phosphate reacts with ADP to form ATP

2. _____ Involves formation of ATP via reduction of coenzymes in the electron transport chain

3. _____ Begins with glycolysis

4. _____ Occurs when all active sites on substrate molecules are filled


A. Saturation

B. Oxidative phosphorylation

C. Substrate-level phosphorylation

D. Photophosphorylation

E. Carbohydrate catabolism

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Textbook Question

How does amination differ from transamination?

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