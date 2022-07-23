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Ch. 5 - Microbial Metabolism
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 5 - Microbial MetabolismProblem 18
Chapter 5, Problem 18

Reactions involved in the light-independent reactions of photosynthesis constitute the _______.
a. Citric acid cycle
b. Entner-Doudoroff pathway
c. Calvin-Benson cycle
d. pentose phosphate pathway

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that photosynthesis consists of two main stages: light-dependent reactions and light-independent reactions.
Recall that light-dependent reactions capture light energy to produce ATP and NADPH, which are then used in the light-independent reactions.
Identify that the light-independent reactions are responsible for fixing carbon dioxide into organic molecules, a process known as carbon fixation.
Recognize that the cycle responsible for carbon fixation in photosynthesis is called the Calvin-Benson cycle.
Match the correct answer choice to the Calvin-Benson cycle, which corresponds to option c.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Light-Independent Reactions of Photosynthesis

These reactions, also known as the dark reactions, do not require light directly and use ATP and NADPH produced in the light-dependent reactions to fix carbon dioxide into organic molecules. They occur in the stroma of chloroplasts and are essential for synthesizing glucose.
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Light Reactions of Photosynthesis

Calvin-Benson Cycle

The Calvin-Benson cycle is the primary pathway of carbon fixation in photosynthesis, converting CO2 into glucose using ATP and NADPH. It involves three phases: carbon fixation, reduction, and regeneration of the CO2 acceptor molecule, ribulose-1,5-bisphosphate.
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Calvin Cycle

Other Metabolic Pathways (Citric Acid Cycle, Entner-Doudoroff Pathway, Pentose Phosphate Pathway)

These pathways are involved in cellular metabolism but are distinct from photosynthesis. The citric acid cycle is part of aerobic respiration, the Entner-Doudoroff pathway is an alternative glycolytic route, and the pentose phosphate pathway generates NADPH and ribose sugars, but none directly represent the light-independent photosynthetic reactions.
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Pentose-Phosphate Pathway
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The glycolysis pathway is basically _______.

a. catabolic

b. amphibolic

c. anabolic

d. cyclical

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Textbook Question

Which of the following statements about the Entner-Doudoroff pathway is false?

a. It is a series of reactions that synthesizes glucose.

b. Its products are sometimes used to determine the presence of Pseudomonas.

c. It is a pathway of chemical reactions that catabolizes glucose.

d. It is an alternative pathway to glycolysis.

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Textbook Question

Under ideal conditions, the complete aerobic oxidation of one molecule of glucose by a bacterium allows a net gain of how many ATP molecules?

a. 2

b. 4

c. 38

d. 0

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Textbook Question

A laboratory scientist notices that a certain bacterium does not utilize lactose when glucose is available in its environment. Describe a cellular regulatory mechanism that would explain this observation.

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Textbook Question

A major difference between anaerobic respiration and anaerobic fermentation is _______.

a. in the use of oxygen

b. that the former requires breathing

c. that the latter uses organic molecules within the cell as final electron acceptors

d. that fermentation only produces alcohol

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