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Ch. 5 - Microbial Metabolism
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 5 - Microbial MetabolismProblem 17
Chapter 5, Problem 17

Which of the following statements about the Entner-Doudoroff pathway is false?
a. It is a series of reactions that synthesizes glucose.
b. Its products are sometimes used to determine the presence of Pseudomonas.
c. It is a pathway of chemical reactions that catabolizes glucose.
d. It is an alternative pathway to glycolysis.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the Entner-Doudoroff (ED) pathway. It is a metabolic pathway used by some bacteria to break down glucose, so it is involved in catabolism, not synthesis.
Step 2: Analyze option (a): 'It is a series of reactions that synthesizes glucose.' Since the ED pathway breaks down glucose rather than synthesizing it, this statement is likely false.
Step 3: Consider option (b): The ED pathway products can be used as biochemical markers to identify certain bacteria like Pseudomonas, so this statement is true.
Step 4: Review option (c): The pathway catabolizes glucose, meaning it breaks glucose down to extract energy, so this statement is true.
Step 5: Evaluate option (d): The ED pathway is an alternative to glycolysis (Embden-Meyerhof-Parnas pathway) for glucose catabolism, so this statement is true.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Entner-Doudoroff Pathway

The Entner-Doudoroff pathway is a metabolic route used by some bacteria to break down glucose into pyruvate and glyceraldehyde-3-phosphate. It serves as an alternative to the more common glycolysis pathway and is involved in glucose catabolism, not synthesis.
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Entner-Doudoroff Pathway

Glucose Catabolism vs. Glucose Synthesis

Glucose catabolism refers to the breakdown of glucose molecules to release energy, while glucose synthesis involves creating glucose from smaller molecules. The Entner-Doudoroff pathway is involved in catabolism, meaning it degrades glucose rather than synthesizing it.
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Glucose Levels, cAMP, & the Lac Operon

Microbial Identification Using Metabolic Pathways

Certain metabolic pathways and their products can be used as biochemical markers to identify specific bacteria. For example, the presence of the Entner-Doudoroff pathway and its products can help detect bacteria like Pseudomonas, which utilize this pathway uniquely compared to other microbes.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Reactions involved in the light-independent reactions of photosynthesis constitute the _______.

a. Citric acid cycle

b. Entner-Doudoroff pathway

c. Calvin-Benson cycle

d. pentose phosphate pathway

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Textbook Question

The glycolysis pathway is basically _______.

a. catabolic

b. amphibolic

c. anabolic

d. cyclical

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Textbook Question

Under ideal conditions, the fermentation of one glucose molecule by a bacterium allows a net gain of how many ATP molecules?

a. 2

b. 4

c. 38

d. 0

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Textbook Question

Under ideal conditions, the complete aerobic oxidation of one molecule of glucose by a bacterium allows a net gain of how many ATP molecules?

a. 2

b. 4

c. 38

d. 0

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Textbook Question

A laboratory scientist notices that a certain bacterium does not utilize lactose when glucose is available in its environment. Describe a cellular regulatory mechanism that would explain this observation.

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Textbook Question

A major difference between anaerobic respiration and anaerobic fermentation is _______.

a. in the use of oxygen

b. that the former requires breathing

c. that the latter uses organic molecules within the cell as final electron acceptors

d. that fermentation only produces alcohol

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