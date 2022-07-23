Reactions involved in the light-independent reactions of photosynthesis constitute the _______.
a. Citric acid cycle
b. Entner-Doudoroff pathway
c. Calvin-Benson cycle
d. pentose phosphate pathway
Reactions involved in the light-independent reactions of photosynthesis constitute the _______.
a. Citric acid cycle
b. Entner-Doudoroff pathway
c. Calvin-Benson cycle
d. pentose phosphate pathway
Which of the following statements about the Entner-Doudoroff pathway is false?
a. It is a series of reactions that synthesizes glucose.
b. Its products are sometimes used to determine the presence of Pseudomonas.
c. It is a pathway of chemical reactions that catabolizes glucose.
d. It is an alternative pathway to glycolysis.
Under ideal conditions, the complete aerobic oxidation of one molecule of glucose by a bacterium allows a net gain of how many ATP molecules?
a. 2
b. 4
c. 38
d. 0
A major difference between anaerobic respiration and anaerobic fermentation is _______.
a. in the use of oxygen
b. that the former requires breathing
c. that the latter uses organic molecules within the cell as final electron acceptors
d. that fermentation only produces alcohol