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Ch. 5 - Microbial Metabolism
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 5 - Microbial MetabolismProblem 15
Chapter 5, Problem 15

A laboratory scientist notices that a certain bacterium does not utilize lactose when glucose is available in its environment. Describe a cellular regulatory mechanism that would explain this observation.

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Identify the phenomenon described: the bacterium does not utilize lactose when glucose is present, which suggests a regulatory mechanism controlling the use of alternative sugars based on glucose availability.
Recall the concept of catabolite repression, a common bacterial regulatory mechanism where the presence of a preferred carbon source (like glucose) inhibits the metabolism of other sugars (like lactose).
Explain that in the presence of glucose, the levels of cyclic AMP (cAMP) inside the bacterial cell are low, which affects the activity of the catabolite activator protein (CAP).
Describe how low cAMP means CAP cannot bind effectively to the promoter region of the lac operon, reducing transcription of genes needed for lactose metabolism.
Conclude that this regulatory mechanism ensures the bacterium prioritizes glucose metabolism over lactose, conserving energy by not producing unnecessary enzymes when glucose is available.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Catabolite Repression

Catabolite repression is a regulatory mechanism where the presence of a preferred carbon source, like glucose, inhibits the use of alternative sugars such as lactose. This ensures the bacterium conserves energy by metabolizing the most efficient nutrient first.
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Repressible Operons

Lac Operon Regulation

The lac operon controls the metabolism of lactose in bacteria. It is activated only when lactose is present and glucose is absent, allowing the production of enzymes needed to break down lactose. Glucose presence suppresses this operon’s activation.
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The Lac Operon

cAMP-CAP Complex

When glucose levels are low, cyclic AMP (cAMP) levels rise and bind to the catabolite activator protein (CAP). This complex enhances transcription of the lac operon. High glucose reduces cAMP, preventing CAP binding and thus repressing lactose metabolism.
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Complex Media
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Reactions involved in the light-independent reactions of photosynthesis constitute the _______.

a. Citric acid cycle

b. Entner-Doudoroff pathway

c. Calvin-Benson cycle

d. pentose phosphate pathway

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Textbook Question

Which of the following statements about the Entner-Doudoroff pathway is false?

a. It is a series of reactions that synthesizes glucose.

b. Its products are sometimes used to determine the presence of Pseudomonas.

c. It is a pathway of chemical reactions that catabolizes glucose.

d. It is an alternative pathway to glycolysis.

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Textbook Question

Under ideal conditions, the fermentation of one glucose molecule by a bacterium allows a net gain of how many ATP molecules?

a. 2

b. 4

c. 38

d. 0

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Textbook Question

Most oxidation reactions in bacteria involve the _______.

a. Removal of hydrogen ions and electrons

b. Removal of oxygen

c. Addition of hydrogen ions and electrons

d. Addition of hydrogen ions

1191
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Textbook Question

Under ideal conditions, the complete aerobic oxidation of one molecule of glucose by a bacterium allows a net gain of how many ATP molecules?

a. 2

b. 4

c. 38

d. 0

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Textbook Question

Why are vitamins essential metabolic factors for microbial metabolism?

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