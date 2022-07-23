Reactions involved in the light-independent reactions of photosynthesis constitute the _______.
a. Citric acid cycle
b. Entner-Doudoroff pathway
c. Calvin-Benson cycle
d. pentose phosphate pathway
Reactions involved in the light-independent reactions of photosynthesis constitute the _______.
a. Citric acid cycle
b. Entner-Doudoroff pathway
c. Calvin-Benson cycle
d. pentose phosphate pathway
Which of the following statements about the Entner-Doudoroff pathway is false?
a. It is a series of reactions that synthesizes glucose.
b. Its products are sometimes used to determine the presence of Pseudomonas.
c. It is a pathway of chemical reactions that catabolizes glucose.
d. It is an alternative pathway to glycolysis.
Under ideal conditions, the fermentation of one glucose molecule by a bacterium allows a net gain of how many ATP molecules?
a. 2
b. 4
c. 38
d. 0
Most oxidation reactions in bacteria involve the _______.
a. Removal of hydrogen ions and electrons
b. Removal of oxygen
c. Addition of hydrogen ions and electrons
d. Addition of hydrogen ions
Under ideal conditions, the complete aerobic oxidation of one molecule of glucose by a bacterium allows a net gain of how many ATP molecules?
a. 2
b. 4
c. 38
d. 0
Why are vitamins essential metabolic factors for microbial metabolism?