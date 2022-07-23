Reactions involved in the light-independent reactions of photosynthesis constitute the _______.
a. Citric acid cycle
b. Entner-Doudoroff pathway
c. Calvin-Benson cycle
d. pentose phosphate pathway
Reactions involved in the light-independent reactions of photosynthesis constitute the _______.
a. Citric acid cycle
b. Entner-Doudoroff pathway
c. Calvin-Benson cycle
d. pentose phosphate pathway
The glycolysis pathway is basically _______.
a. catabolic
b. amphibolic
c. anabolic
d. cyclical
Which of the following statements about the Entner-Doudoroff pathway is false?
a. It is a series of reactions that synthesizes glucose.
b. Its products are sometimes used to determine the presence of Pseudomonas.
c. It is a pathway of chemical reactions that catabolizes glucose.
d. It is an alternative pathway to glycolysis.
Under ideal conditions, the fermentation of one glucose molecule by a bacterium allows a net gain of how many ATP molecules?
a. 2
b. 4
c. 38
d. 0
Most oxidation reactions in bacteria involve the _______.
a. Removal of hydrogen ions and electrons
b. Removal of oxygen
c. Addition of hydrogen ions and electrons
d. Addition of hydrogen ions
A laboratory scientist notices that a certain bacterium does not utilize lactose when glucose is available in its environment. Describe a cellular regulatory mechanism that would explain this observation.