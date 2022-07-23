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Ch. 5 - Microbial Metabolism
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 5 - Microbial MetabolismProblem 16
Chapter 5, Problem 16

Under ideal conditions, the complete aerobic oxidation of one molecule of glucose by a bacterium allows a net gain of how many ATP molecules?
a. 2
b. 4
c. 38
d. 0

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1
Understand that the complete aerobic oxidation of glucose involves glycolysis, the Krebs cycle (citric acid cycle), and the electron transport chain.
Recall that glycolysis produces a net gain of 2 ATP molecules per glucose molecule by substrate-level phosphorylation.
Recognize that the Krebs cycle itself produces a small amount of ATP (or GTP), typically 2 ATP per glucose molecule, also by substrate-level phosphorylation.
Know that the majority of ATP is generated during the electron transport chain through oxidative phosphorylation, where NADH and FADH2 produced in earlier steps donate electrons to generate a proton gradient used to synthesize ATP.
Sum the ATP produced from glycolysis, Krebs cycle, and oxidative phosphorylation to find the total net ATP yield from one molecule of glucose under ideal aerobic conditions, which is commonly around 38 ATP molecules.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Aerobic Respiration

Aerobic respiration is a metabolic process where glucose is completely oxidized in the presence of oxygen, producing carbon dioxide, water, and energy. This process involves glycolysis, the Krebs cycle, and the electron transport chain, leading to efficient ATP production.
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ATP Yield from Glucose Oxidation

The complete aerobic oxidation of one glucose molecule typically yields about 38 ATP molecules in prokaryotes. This total includes ATP generated during glycolysis, the Krebs cycle, and oxidative phosphorylation via the electron transport chain.
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Role of Oxygen in Energy Production

Oxygen acts as the final electron acceptor in the electron transport chain during aerobic respiration. Its presence allows for maximum ATP generation by enabling the full oxidation of glucose, unlike anaerobic processes which yield less ATP.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Reactions involved in the light-independent reactions of photosynthesis constitute the _______.

a. Citric acid cycle

b. Entner-Doudoroff pathway

c. Calvin-Benson cycle

d. pentose phosphate pathway

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Textbook Question

The glycolysis pathway is basically _______.

a. catabolic

b. amphibolic

c. anabolic

d. cyclical

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Textbook Question

Which of the following statements about the Entner-Doudoroff pathway is false?

a. It is a series of reactions that synthesizes glucose.

b. Its products are sometimes used to determine the presence of Pseudomonas.

c. It is a pathway of chemical reactions that catabolizes glucose.

d. It is an alternative pathway to glycolysis.

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Textbook Question

Under ideal conditions, the fermentation of one glucose molecule by a bacterium allows a net gain of how many ATP molecules?

a. 2

b. 4

c. 38

d. 0

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Textbook Question

Most oxidation reactions in bacteria involve the _______.

a. Removal of hydrogen ions and electrons

b. Removal of oxygen

c. Addition of hydrogen ions and electrons

d. Addition of hydrogen ions

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Textbook Question

A laboratory scientist notices that a certain bacterium does not utilize lactose when glucose is available in its environment. Describe a cellular regulatory mechanism that would explain this observation.

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