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Ch. 5 - Microbial Metabolism
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 5 - Microbial MetabolismProblem 1
Chapter 5, Problem 1

Label the mitochondrion to indicate the location of glycolysis, the citric acid cycle, and electron transport chains.
Cross-section of a mitochondrion labeled to show glycolysis, citric acid cycle, and electron transport chain locations.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the locations of the three processes in cellular respiration. Glycolysis occurs in the cytoplasm, the citric acid cycle (Krebs cycle) occurs in the mitochondrial matrix, and the electron transport chain is located in the inner mitochondrial membrane.
Step 2: Identify the parts of the mitochondrion in the image. Label 'a' points to the outer membrane, 'b' points to the inner membrane with folds called cristae, and 'c' points to the matrix inside the inner membrane.
Step 3: Since glycolysis occurs in the cytoplasm, it is located outside the mitochondrion, so it should be labeled outside the structure shown in the image.
Step 4: The citric acid cycle takes place in the mitochondrial matrix, so label 'c' as the location of the citric acid cycle.
Step 5: The electron transport chain is embedded in the inner mitochondrial membrane, so label 'b' as the location of the electron transport chain.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Glycolysis Location

Glycolysis is the metabolic pathway that breaks down glucose into pyruvate, producing ATP and NADH. This process occurs in the cytoplasm of the cell, outside the mitochondrion, and is the first step in cellular respiration.
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Glycolysis

Citric Acid Cycle Location

The citric acid cycle (Krebs cycle) takes place in the mitochondrial matrix, the innermost compartment of the mitochondrion. It processes pyruvate into carbon dioxide while generating NADH and FADH2 for the electron transport chain.
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Electron Transport Chain Location

The electron transport chain is located in the inner mitochondrial membrane. It uses electrons from NADH and FADH2 to create a proton gradient that drives ATP synthesis through oxidative phosphorylation.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Label the diagram below to indicate acetyl-CoA, electron transport chain, FADH2, fermentation, glycolysis, citric acid cycle, NADH, and respiration. Indicate the net number of molecules of ATP that could be synthesized at each stage during bacterial respiration of one molecule of glucose.

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Textbook Question

Match the descriptions below with their corresponding terms.


1. _____ Occurs when energy from a compound containing phosphate reacts with ADP to form ATP

2. _____ Involves formation of ATP via reduction of coenzymes in the electron transport chain

3. _____ Begins with glycolysis

4. _____ Occurs when all active sites on substrate molecules are filled


A. Saturation

B. Oxidative phosphorylation

C. Substrate-level phosphorylation

D. Photophosphorylation

E. Carbohydrate catabolism

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Textbook Question

The final electron acceptor in cyclic photophosphorylation is _________.

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Textbook Question

For the phrase given below, indicate the type of metabolism referred to, using the following choices:

a. Anabolism only

b. Both anabolism and catabolism (amphibolic)

c. Catabolism only


Includes dehydration synthesis reactions

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Textbook Question

Why are enzymes necessary for anabolic reactions to occur in living organisms?

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Textbook Question

How does amination differ from transamination?

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