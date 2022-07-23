Label the diagram below to indicate acetyl-CoA, electron transport chain, FADH2, fermentation, glycolysis, citric acid cycle, NADH, and respiration. Indicate the net number of molecules of ATP that could be synthesized at each stage during bacterial respiration of one molecule of glucose.
Label the mitochondrion to indicate the location of glycolysis, the citric acid cycle, and electron transport chains.
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Key Concepts
Glycolysis Location
Citric Acid Cycle Location
Electron Transport Chain Location
Match the descriptions below with their corresponding terms.
1. _____ Occurs when energy from a compound containing phosphate reacts with ADP to form ATP
2. _____ Involves formation of ATP via reduction of coenzymes in the electron transport chain
3. _____ Begins with glycolysis
4. _____ Occurs when all active sites on substrate molecules are filled
A. Saturation
B. Oxidative phosphorylation
C. Substrate-level phosphorylation
D. Photophosphorylation
E. Carbohydrate catabolism
The final electron acceptor in cyclic photophosphorylation is _________.
For the phrase given below, indicate the type of metabolism referred to, using the following choices:
a. Anabolism only
b. Both anabolism and catabolism (amphibolic)
c. Catabolism only
Includes dehydration synthesis reactions
Why are enzymes necessary for anabolic reactions to occur in living organisms?
How does amination differ from transamination?