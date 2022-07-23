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Ch. 5 - Microbial Metabolism
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 5 - Microbial MetabolismProblem 3
Chapter 5, Problem 3

The initial catabolism of glucose occurs by glycolysis and/or the ________ and ________pathways.

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Identify the main pathways involved in the initial catabolism of glucose besides glycolysis. Glycolysis is the most common pathway, but there are alternative pathways used by different microorganisms.
Recall that the Entner-Doudoroff pathway is an alternative to glycolysis found in some bacteria, which also breaks down glucose to pyruvate but via a different set of enzymes.
Recognize that the Pentose Phosphate pathway (also called the hexose monophosphate shunt) is another pathway that metabolizes glucose, primarily generating NADPH and pentoses rather than ATP directly.
Understand that the question asks for two pathways alongside glycolysis, so the answer should be the Entner-Doudoroff pathway and the Pentose Phosphate pathway.
Summarize that the initial catabolism of glucose occurs by glycolysis and/or the Entner-Doudoroff and Pentose Phosphate pathways.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Glycolysis

Glycolysis is the metabolic pathway that breaks down glucose into pyruvate, producing ATP and NADH. It is the first step in cellular respiration and occurs in the cytoplasm of cells, functioning under both aerobic and anaerobic conditions.
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Entner-Doudoroff Pathway

The Entner-Doudoroff pathway is an alternative glucose catabolic route found in some bacteria. It converts glucose to pyruvate and glyceraldehyde-3-phosphate, generating ATP and NADPH, and is important in organisms lacking key glycolytic enzymes.
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Pentose Phosphate Pathway

The Pentose Phosphate Pathway (PPP) is a metabolic route parallel to glycolysis that generates NADPH and pentoses. It plays a critical role in biosynthesis and oxidative stress response by providing reducing power and ribose sugars for nucleotide synthesis.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

How do organisms control the rate of metabolic activities in their cells?

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Textbook Question

Two ATP molecules are used to initiate glycolysis. Enzymes generate molecules of ATP for each molecule of glucose that undergoes glycolysis. Thus, a net gain of _________ molecules of ATP is produced in glycolysis.

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Textbook Question

For the phrase given below, indicate the type of metabolism referred to, using the following choices:

a. Anabolism only

b. Both anabolism and catabolism (amphibolic)

c. Catabolism only


Is endergonic

780
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Textbook Question

For the phrase given below, indicate the type of metabolism referred to, using the following choices:

a. Anabolism only

b. Both anabolism and catabolism (amphibolic)

c. Catabolism only


Is exergonic

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Textbook Question

Indian tradition holds that storing water in brass pitchers prevents disease. Scientists have discovered that there is some truth in the tradition. The researchers collected river water samples and found fecal bacterial counts as high as 1 million bacteria per milliliter. However, they could detect no bacteria in the water after it had been stored for two days in traditional brass pitchers. Bacterial levels in plastic or earthenware containers remained high over the same period. How can brass, which is an alloy of copper mixed with zinc, make water safer to drink?

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Textbook Question

Examine the biosynthetic pathway for the production of the amino acids tryptophan, tyrosine, and phenylalanine in the figure. Where do the initial reactants (erythrose 4-phosphate and PEP) originate?

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