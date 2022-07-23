Skip to main content
Ch. 5 - Microbial Metabolism
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 5 - Microbial MetabolismProblem 3
Chapter 5, Problem 3

For the phrase given below, indicate the type of metabolism referred to, using the following choices:
a. Anabolism only
b. Both anabolism and catabolism (amphibolic)
c. Catabolism only


Is exergonic

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions of the metabolism types: Anabolism refers to biosynthetic processes that build complex molecules from simpler ones and generally require energy input (endergonic). Catabolism refers to the breakdown of complex molecules into simpler ones, releasing energy (exergonic). Amphibolic pathways involve both anabolic and catabolic reactions.
Analyze the phrase 'Is exergonic' which means the process releases energy. Since catabolic reactions release energy, this phrase is describing a catabolic process.
Recall that anabolic processes are endergonic (require energy), so 'exergonic' cannot describe anabolism only.
Since the phrase does not indicate both building up and breaking down molecules, it does not describe an amphibolic pathway.
Conclude that the metabolism type referred to by 'Is exergonic' is catabolism only.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Catabolism

Catabolism refers to the metabolic pathways that break down molecules into smaller units, releasing energy in the process. These reactions are typically exergonic, meaning they release energy that the cell can use for various functions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:25
Catabolic & Anabolic Pathways

Anabolism

Anabolism involves metabolic pathways that build complex molecules from simpler ones, requiring an input of energy. These reactions are endergonic, meaning they consume energy to synthesize cellular components like proteins and nucleic acids.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:25
Catabolic & Anabolic Pathways

Exergonic Reactions

Exergonic reactions release energy as they proceed, often driving cellular processes. In metabolism, catabolic pathways are usually exergonic, providing the energy needed for anabolic reactions and other cellular activities.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:48
Types of Chemical Reactions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

How do organisms control the rate of metabolic activities in their cells?

1585
views
Textbook Question

For the phrase given below, indicate the type of metabolism referred to, using the following choices:

a. Anabolism only

b. Both anabolism and catabolism (amphibolic)

c. Catabolism only


Is endergonic

780
views
Textbook Question

_______ is a cyclic series of eight reactions involved in the catabolism of acetyl-CoA that yields eight molecules of NADH and two molecules of FADH2.

1291
views
Textbook Question

Examine the biosynthetic pathway for the production of the amino acids tryptophan, tyrosine, and phenylalanine in the figure. Where do the initial reactants (erythrose 4-phosphate and PEP) originate?

1305
views
Textbook Question

The initial catabolism of glucose occurs by glycolysis and/or the ________ and ________pathways.

1276
views
Textbook Question

How does a noncompetitive inhibitor at a single allosteric site affect a whole pathway of enzymatic reactions?

1434
views