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Ch. 5 - Microbial Metabolism
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 5 - Microbial MetabolismProblem 2
Chapter 5, Problem 2

Two ATP molecules are used to initiate glycolysis. Enzymes generate molecules of ATP for each molecule of glucose that undergoes glycolysis. Thus, a net gain of _________ molecules of ATP is produced in glycolysis.

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1
Understand that glycolysis involves an initial investment phase where 2 ATP molecules are used to start the process.
Recognize that during glycolysis, enzymes catalyze reactions that produce ATP molecules as the glucose molecule is broken down.
Identify the total number of ATP molecules produced during the payoff phase of glycolysis, which is typically 4 ATP molecules per glucose molecule.
Calculate the net gain of ATP by subtracting the ATP molecules used (2) from the ATP molecules produced (4) using the formula: \(\text{Net ATP} = \text{ATP produced} - \text{ATP used}\).
Conclude that the net gain of ATP molecules in glycolysis is the difference found in the previous step.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Glycolysis Overview

Glycolysis is the metabolic pathway that breaks down one glucose molecule into two pyruvate molecules, producing energy in the form of ATP and NADH. It occurs in the cytoplasm and does not require oxygen, making it a key step in cellular respiration.
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ATP Investment and Payoff Phases

Glycolysis involves an initial investment phase where 2 ATP molecules are used to phosphorylate glucose, followed by a payoff phase where 4 ATP molecules are produced. The difference between ATP produced and ATP used determines the net ATP gain.
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Net ATP Yield in Glycolysis

Although 4 ATP molecules are generated during glycolysis, 2 ATP molecules are consumed at the start, resulting in a net gain of 2 ATP molecules per glucose molecule. This net gain provides energy for cellular activities.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Label the diagram below to indicate acetyl-CoA, electron transport chain, FADH2, fermentation, glycolysis, citric acid cycle, NADH, and respiration. Indicate the net number of molecules of ATP that could be synthesized at each stage during bacterial respiration of one molecule of glucose.

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Textbook Question

How do organisms control the rate of metabolic activities in their cells?

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Textbook Question

Indian tradition holds that storing water in brass pitchers prevents disease. Scientists have discovered that there is some truth in the tradition. The researchers collected river water samples and found fecal bacterial counts as high as 1 million bacteria per milliliter. However, they could detect no bacteria in the water after it had been stored for two days in traditional brass pitchers. Bacterial levels in plastic or earthenware containers remained high over the same period. How can brass, which is an alloy of copper mixed with zinc, make water safer to drink?

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Textbook Question

The initial catabolism of glucose occurs by glycolysis and/or the ________ and ________pathways.

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Textbook Question

For the phrase given below, indicate the type of metabolism referred to, using the following choices:

a. Anabolism only

b. Both anabolism and catabolism (amphibolic)

c. Catabolism only


Includes dehydration synthesis reactions

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Textbook Question

Why are enzymes necessary for anabolic reactions to occur in living organisms?

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