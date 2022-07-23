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Ch. 5 - Microbial Metabolism
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 5 - Microbial MetabolismProblem 4
Chapter 5, Problem 4

For the phrase given below, indicate the type of metabolism referred to, using the following choices:
a. Anabolism only
b. Both anabolism and catabolism (amphibolic)
c. Catabolism only


Is endergonic

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1
Understand the definitions of the metabolism types: Anabolism involves biosynthetic pathways that build complex molecules from simpler ones and generally require energy input (endergonic). Catabolism involves the breakdown of complex molecules into simpler ones, releasing energy (exergonic). Amphibolic pathways include both anabolic and catabolic processes.
Recall that an endergonic reaction requires an input of energy to proceed, meaning it absorbs energy rather than releasing it.
Since anabolism involves building molecules and requires energy input, it is typically endergonic.
Catabolism, on the other hand, releases energy and is exergonic, so it is not endergonic.
Therefore, when the phrase is 'Is endergonic,' the metabolism type referred to is 'anabolism only.'

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Endergonic Reactions

Endergonic reactions require an input of energy to proceed because they involve the synthesis of complex molecules from simpler ones. These reactions have a positive Gibbs free energy change and are typically associated with anabolic processes that build cellular components.
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Anabolism

Anabolism refers to the set of metabolic pathways that construct molecules from smaller units, consuming energy in the process. It is essential for cell growth and repair, involving biosynthesis of macromolecules like proteins, nucleic acids, and lipids.
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Catabolism

Catabolism involves the breakdown of complex molecules into simpler ones, releasing energy stored in chemical bonds. This energy is often captured in ATP and used to drive cellular activities, including anabolic reactions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

_______ is a cyclic series of eight reactions involved in the catabolism of acetyl-CoA that yields eight molecules of NADH and two molecules of FADH2.

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Textbook Question

For the phrase given below, indicate the type of metabolism referred to, using the following choices:

a. Anabolism only

b. Both anabolism and catabolism (amphibolic)

c. Catabolism only


Is exergonic

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Textbook Question

Examine the biosynthetic pathway for the production of the amino acids tryptophan, tyrosine, and phenylalanine in the figure. Where do the initial reactants (erythrose 4-phosphate and PEP) originate?

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Textbook Question

The initial catabolism of glucose occurs by glycolysis and/or the ________ and ________pathways.

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Textbook Question

For the phrase given below, indicate the type of metabolism referred to, using the following choices:

a. Anabolism only

b. Both anabolism and catabolism (amphibolic)

c. Catabolism only


Involves the production of cell membrane constituents

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Textbook Question

How does a noncompetitive inhibitor at a single allosteric site affect a whole pathway of enzymatic reactions?

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