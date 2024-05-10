10. Dynamics of Microbial Growth
Microbial Growth Curves in a Closed System
Problem 6.11a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Which of the following is most useful in representing population growth on a graph?
a. logarithmic reproduction of the growth curve
b. a semilogarithmic graph using a log scale on the y-axis
c. an arithmetic graph of the lag phase followed by a logarithmic section for the log, stationary, and death phases
d. None of the above would best represent a population growth curve.
