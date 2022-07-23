Textbook Question
Lyophilization can be described as:
a. Freeze-drying
b. Deep-freezing
c. Refrigeration
d. Pickling
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Lyophilization can be described as:
a. Freeze-drying
b. Deep-freezing
c. Refrigeration
d. Pickling
A Coulter counter is a(n):
a. Statistical estimation using 15 dilution tubes and a table of numbers to estimate the number of bacteria per milliliter
b. Indirect method of counting microorganisms
c. Device that directly counts microbes as they pass through a tube in front of an electronic detector
d. Device that directly counts microbes that are differentially stained with fluorescent dyes
How does a chemostat maintain a constant population size?