Textbook Question
Quorum sensing is:
a. The ability to respond to changes in population density
b. A characteristic allowing secretion of a matrix
c. Dependent on direct contact among cells
d. Associated with colonies in broth culture
1489
views
Quorum sensing is:
a. The ability to respond to changes in population density
b. A characteristic allowing secretion of a matrix
c. Dependent on direct contact among cells
d. Associated with colonies in broth culture
Lyophilization can be described as:
a. Freeze-drying
b. Deep-freezing
c. Refrigeration
d. Pickling
Chemolithotrophs acquire electrons from (organic/inorganic)___________ compounds.
How does a chemostat maintain a constant population size?
Which of the following methods is best for counting fecal bacteria from a stream to determine the safety of the water for drinking?
a. Dry weight
b. Turbidity
c. Viable plate counts
d. Membrane filtration