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Ch. 6 - Microbial Nutrition and Growth
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 6 - Microbial Nutrition and GrowthProblem 14
Chapter 6, Problem 14

Lyophilization can be described as:
a. Freeze-drying
b. Deep-freezing
c. Refrigeration
d. Pickling

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the term 'lyophilization' by breaking down its components: 'lyo-' means 'to loosen' or 'dissolve,' and '-philization' relates to 'loving' or 'affinity,' but in microbiology, lyophilization refers to a specific preservation technique.
Recall that lyophilization is a process used to preserve microorganisms, biological samples, or pharmaceuticals by removing water content without damaging the material.
Recognize that lyophilization involves freezing the sample and then reducing the surrounding pressure to allow the frozen water in the sample to sublimate directly from solid to gas.
Match this process to the options given: freeze-drying, deep-freezing, refrigeration, and pickling, and identify which one describes the sublimation of ice under low pressure.
Conclude that lyophilization is best described as freeze-drying, which is the process of removing water by sublimation after freezing.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Lyophilization

Lyophilization, also known as freeze-drying, is a dehydration process used to preserve perishable materials by freezing them and then reducing the surrounding pressure to allow the frozen water to sublimate directly from solid to gas.
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Lyophilization

Freeze-drying Process

Freeze-drying involves freezing the product, lowering pressure, and removing moisture by sublimation, which helps maintain the structure and biological activity of sensitive materials like microbes or pharmaceuticals.
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Preservation Techniques in Microbiology

Various preservation methods like refrigeration, deep-freezing, and lyophilization are used to maintain microbial viability; lyophilization is preferred for long-term storage because it prevents ice crystal damage and microbial degradation.
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Introduction to Microbiology
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Quorum sensing is:

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b. A characteristic allowing secretion of a matrix

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A Coulter counter is a(n):

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d. Device that directly counts microbes that are differentially stained with fluorescent dyes

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How does a chemostat maintain a constant population size?

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Which of the following methods is best for counting fecal bacteria from a stream to determine the safety of the water for drinking?

a. Dry weight

b. Turbidity

c. Viable plate counts

d. Membrane filtration

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