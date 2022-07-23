Quorum sensing is:
a. The ability to respond to changes in population density
b. A characteristic allowing secretion of a matrix
c. Dependent on direct contact among cells
d. Associated with colonies in broth culture
Quorum sensing is:
a. The ability to respond to changes in population density
b. A characteristic allowing secretion of a matrix
c. Dependent on direct contact among cells
d. Associated with colonies in broth culture
A Coulter counter is a(n):
a. Statistical estimation using 15 dilution tubes and a table of numbers to estimate the number of bacteria per milliliter
b. Indirect method of counting microorganisms
c. Device that directly counts microbes as they pass through a tube in front of an electronic detector
d. Device that directly counts microbes that are differentially stained with fluorescent dyes
How does a chemostat maintain a constant population size?
Which of the following methods is best for counting fecal bacteria from a stream to determine the safety of the water for drinking?
a. Dry weight
b. Turbidity
c. Viable plate counts
d. Membrane filtration