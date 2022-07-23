Which of the following is not part of an operon?
a. Operator
b. Promoter
c. Origin
d. Gene
Which of the following is not part of an operon?
a. Operator
b. Promoter
c. Origin
d. Gene
Which of the following are called “jumping genes”?
a. Hfr cells
b. Transducing phages
c. Palindromic sequences
d. Transposons
A sequence of nucleotides formed during replication of the lagging DNA strand is a(n):
a. Palindrome
b. Okazaki fragment
c. Coding strand
d. Operon
Repressible operons are important in regulating prokaryotic:
a. DNA replication
b. RNA transcription
c. rRNA processing
d. Sugar catabolism
Transcription produces:
a. DNA molecules
b. RNA molecules
c. Polypeptides
d. Palindromes
Although two cells are totally unrelated, one cell receives DNA from the other cell and incorporates this new DNA into its chromosome. This process is ___________.
a. crossing over of DNA from the two cells
b. vertical gene transfer
c. horizontal gene transfer
d. transposition