Which of the following is part of each molecule of mRNA?
a. Palindrome
b. Codon
c. Anticodon
d. Base pair
Which of the following is part of each molecule of mRNA?
a. Palindrome
b. Codon
c. Anticodon
d. Base pair
Which of the following is not part of an operon?
a. Operator
b. Promoter
c. Origin
d. Gene
A nucleotide is made of:
a. A five-carbon sugar
b. Phosphate
c. A nitrogenous base
d. All of the above
Repressible operons are important in regulating prokaryotic:
a. DNA replication
b. RNA transcription
c. rRNA processing
d. Sugar catabolism
Transcription produces:
a. DNA molecules
b. RNA molecules
c. Polypeptides
d. Palindromes
Although two cells are totally unrelated, one cell receives DNA from the other cell and incorporates this new DNA into its chromosome. This process is ___________.
a. crossing over of DNA from the two cells
b. vertical gene transfer
c. horizontal gene transfer
d. transposition