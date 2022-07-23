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Ch. 7 - Microbial Genetics
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 7 - Microbial GeneticsProblem 20
Chapter 7, Problem 20

Which of the following is not part of an operon?
a. Operator
b. Promoter
c. Origin
d. Gene

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what an operon is. An operon is a functioning unit of genomic DNA containing a cluster of genes under the control of a single promoter, which are transcribed together into a single mRNA strand.
Step 2: Identify the components of an operon. Typically, an operon includes: the promoter (where RNA polymerase binds to start transcription), the operator (a regulatory sequence where repressors or activators bind), and structural genes (the genes that are transcribed).
Step 3: Review each option in the question: (a) operator, (b) promoter, (c) origin, and (d) gene. Determine which of these are parts of an operon based on the definition.
Step 4: Recall that the 'origin' refers to the origin of replication, a site where DNA replication begins, which is not part of an operon but rather part of the chromosome or plasmid replication machinery.
Step 5: Conclude that the component not part of an operon is the 'origin' because it is unrelated to the transcriptional regulation and gene expression controlled by an operon.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Operon Structure

An operon is a cluster of genes regulated together, typically found in prokaryotes. It includes a promoter, an operator, and one or more structural genes that are transcribed as a single mRNA. Understanding these components is essential to identify which elements belong to an operon.
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Structure of an Operon

Promoter and Operator Functions

The promoter is a DNA sequence where RNA polymerase binds to initiate transcription, while the operator is a regulatory sequence that controls the access of RNA polymerase to the genes. Both are integral parts of an operon, coordinating gene expression.
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Functional Groups

Origin of Replication

The origin of replication (ori) is a DNA sequence where replication begins, allowing the DNA to be copied. It is not part of an operon but is essential for DNA replication, distinguishing it from operon components involved in gene regulation.
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Origin of Replication
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following is part of each molecule of mRNA?

a. Palindrome

b. Codon

c. Anticodon

d. Base pair

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Textbook Question

Ligase plays a major role in:

a. Replication of lagging strands

b. mRNA processing in eukaryotes

c. Polypeptide synthesis by ribosomes

d. RNA transcription

1237
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Textbook Question

A sequence of nucleotides formed during replication of the lagging DNA strand is a(n):

a. Palindrome

b. Okazaki fragment

c. Coding strand

d. Operon

1227
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Textbook Question

A nucleotide is made of:

a. A five-carbon sugar

b. Phosphate

c. A nitrogenous base

d. All of the above

1329
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Textbook Question

Repressible operons are important in regulating prokaryotic:

a. DNA replication

b. RNA transcription

c. rRNA processing

d. Sugar catabolism

1373
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Textbook Question

Transcription produces:

a. DNA molecules

b. RNA molecules

c. Polypeptides

d. Palindromes

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