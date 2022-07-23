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Ch. 7 - Microbial Genetics
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 7 - Microbial GeneticsProblem 21
Chapter 7, Problem 21

Repressible operons are important in regulating prokaryotic:
a. DNA replication
b. RNA transcription
c. rRNA processing
d. Sugar catabolism

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1
Understand the concept of a repressible operon: it is a type of operon in prokaryotes that is usually active but can be turned off (repressed) when a specific molecule, often the end product of a metabolic pathway, is present.
Recall that operons regulate gene expression primarily at the level of RNA transcription by controlling whether RNA polymerase can transcribe the genes in the operon.
Identify that repressible operons typically control biosynthetic pathways, where the end product acts as a corepressor to inhibit transcription when it is abundant.
Evaluate the options: DNA replication is not regulated by operons; rRNA processing is a post-transcriptional modification; sugar catabolism is often regulated by inducible operons, not repressible ones.
Conclude that repressible operons are important in regulating RNA transcription, making option (b) the correct focus.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Repressible Operons

Repressible operons are gene clusters in prokaryotes that are usually active but can be turned off (repressed) when a specific molecule, often the end product of a metabolic pathway, is abundant. This regulation helps conserve resources by stopping the synthesis of enzymes no longer needed.
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Repressible Operons

Regulation of RNA Transcription

Operons control gene expression primarily at the transcriptional level by regulating RNA polymerase activity. In repressible operons, a repressor protein binds to the operator region to block RNA transcription when the corepressor is present, preventing mRNA synthesis.
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Eukaryotic Post-Transcriptional Regulation

Metabolic Pathways and Gene Regulation

Repressible operons often regulate genes involved in biosynthetic pathways, such as amino acid synthesis, where the end product acts as a corepressor. This feedback mechanism ensures that enzymes for producing a metabolite are only made when needed, optimizing cellular efficiency.
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Prokaryotic Gene Regulation via Operons
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following is part of each molecule of mRNA?

a. Palindrome

b. Codon

c. Anticodon

d. Base pair

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Textbook Question

Ligase plays a major role in:

a. Replication of lagging strands

b. mRNA processing in eukaryotes

c. Polypeptide synthesis by ribosomes

d. RNA transcription

1237
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Textbook Question

Which of the following is not part of an operon?

a. Operator

b. Promoter

c. Origin

d. Gene

1172
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Textbook Question

A sequence of nucleotides formed during replication of the lagging DNA strand is a(n):

a. Palindrome

b. Okazaki fragment

c. Coding strand

d. Operon

1227
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Textbook Question

A nucleotide is made of:

a. A five-carbon sugar

b. Phosphate

c. A nitrogenous base

d. All of the above

1329
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Textbook Question

Before mutations can affect a population permanently, they must be __________ .


a. lasting

b. inheritable

c. beneficial

d. all of the above

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