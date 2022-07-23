Textbook Question
Which of the following is part of each molecule of mRNA?
a. Palindrome
b. Codon
c. Anticodon
d. Base pair
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Which of the following is part of each molecule of mRNA?
a. Palindrome
b. Codon
c. Anticodon
d. Base pair
Ligase plays a major role in:
a. Replication of lagging strands
b. mRNA processing in eukaryotes
c. Polypeptide synthesis by ribosomes
d. RNA transcription
Which of the following is not part of an operon?
a. Operator
b. Promoter
c. Origin
d. Gene
A sequence of nucleotides formed during replication of the lagging DNA strand is a(n):
a. Palindrome
b. Okazaki fragment
c. Coding strand
d. Operon
A nucleotide is made of:
a. A five-carbon sugar
b. Phosphate
c. A nitrogenous base
d. All of the above
Before mutations can affect a population permanently, they must be __________ .
a. lasting
b. inheritable
c. beneficial
d. all of the above