Textbook Question
The drugs ddC and AZT are used to treat AIDS.
Based on their chemical structures, what is their mode of action?
1414
views
The drugs ddC and AZT are used to treat AIDS.
Based on their chemical structures, what is their mode of action?
Insertions and deletions in the genetic code are also called ___________ mutations.
Polypeptide synthesis requires large amounts of energy. How do cells regulate synthesis to conserve energy? Describe one specific example.
Compare and contrast introns and exons.
Three effects of point mutations are ___________ , ___________ , and ____________ .
Which of the following forms ionic bonds with eukaryotic DNA and stabilizes it?
a. Chromatin
b. Bacteriocin
c. Histone
d. Nucleoid