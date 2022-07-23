Nucleotides used in the replication of DNA __________ .
a. Carry energy
b. Are found in four forms, each with a deoxyribose sugar, a phosphate, and a base
c. Are present in cells as triphosphate nucleotides
d. All of the above are correct.
Nucleotides used in the replication of DNA __________ .
a. Carry energy
b. Are found in four forms, each with a deoxyribose sugar, a phosphate, and a base
c. Are present in cells as triphosphate nucleotides
d. All of the above are correct.
Polypeptide synthesis requires large amounts of energy. How do cells regulate synthesis to conserve energy? Describe one specific example.
Compare and contrast introns and exons.
A plasmid is __________ .
a. a molecule of RNA found in bacterial cells
b. distinguished from a chromosome by being circular
c. a structure in bacterial cells formed from plasma membrane
d. extrachromosomal DNA
Which of the following forms ionic bonds with eukaryotic DNA and stabilizes it?
a. Chromatin
b. Bacteriocin
c. Histone
d. Nucleoid
Describe the operon model of gene regulation.