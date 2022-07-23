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Ch. 7 - Microbial Genetics
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 7 - Microbial GeneticsProblem 4
Chapter 7, Problem 4

Insertions and deletions in the genetic code are also called ___________ mutations.

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1
Understand the types of mutations in genetics: point mutations, insertions, deletions, and frameshift mutations.
Recall that insertions and deletions involve adding or removing nucleotides from the DNA sequence.
Recognize that when insertions or deletions are not in multiples of three nucleotides, they shift the reading frame of the genetic code.
Identify that this shift in the reading frame is specifically called a frameshift mutation.
Conclude that insertions and deletions in the genetic code are also called frameshift mutations.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Types of Genetic Mutations

Genetic mutations are changes in the DNA sequence and include substitutions, insertions, and deletions. Insertions add extra nucleotides, while deletions remove them, both potentially altering the genetic code significantly.
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Types of Mutations

Frameshift Mutations

Insertions and deletions that are not in multiples of three nucleotides cause frameshift mutations. These shift the reading frame of the genetic code, often resulting in completely different and nonfunctional proteins.
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Impact of Mutations on Protein Synthesis

Mutations can affect protein synthesis by changing the mRNA sequence, which alters the amino acid sequence during translation. Frameshift mutations typically lead to premature stop codons or dysfunctional proteins, impacting cellular function.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Nucleotides used in the replication of DNA __________ .

a. Carry energy

b. Are found in four forms, each with a deoxyribose sugar, a phosphate, and a base

c. Are present in cells as triphosphate nucleotides

d. All of the above are correct.

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Textbook Question

Polypeptide synthesis requires large amounts of energy. How do cells regulate synthesis to conserve energy? Describe one specific example.

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Textbook Question

Compare and contrast introns and exons.

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Textbook Question

A plasmid is __________ .


a. a molecule of RNA found in bacterial cells

b. distinguished from a chromosome by being circular

c. a structure in bacterial cells formed from plasma membrane

d. extrachromosomal DNA

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Textbook Question

Which of the following forms ionic bonds with eukaryotic DNA and stabilizes it?

a. Chromatin

b. Bacteriocin

c. Histone

d. Nucleoid

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Textbook Question

Describe the operon model of gene regulation.

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