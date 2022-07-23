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Ch. 7 - Microbial Genetics
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 7 - Microbial GeneticsProblem 2
Chapter 7, Problem 2

Which of the following is a true statement concerning prokaryotic chromosomes?
a. They typically have two or three origins of replication
b. They contain single-stranded DNA
c. They are located in the cytosol
d. They are associated in linear pairs

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the nature of prokaryotic chromosomes. Prokaryotes, such as bacteria, generally have a single circular chromosome rather than multiple linear chromosomes like eukaryotes.
Step 2: Consider the number of origins of replication in prokaryotic chromosomes. Typically, prokaryotic chromosomes have a single origin of replication, unlike eukaryotic chromosomes which have multiple origins.
Step 3: Evaluate the DNA structure in prokaryotic chromosomes. Prokaryotic DNA is double-stranded, not single-stranded, which is important for stability and replication.
Step 4: Identify the cellular location of prokaryotic chromosomes. Prokaryotic chromosomes are located in the nucleoid region within the cytoplasm (cytosol), but not enclosed by a nuclear membrane.
Step 5: Analyze the organization of chromosomes. Prokaryotic chromosomes are not paired linearly; they exist as a single circular molecule, so they are not associated in linear pairs.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Structure and Form of Prokaryotic Chromosomes

Prokaryotic chromosomes are typically circular DNA molecules, unlike the linear chromosomes found in eukaryotes. This circular structure allows efficient replication and organization within the cell.
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Location of Prokaryotic Chromosomes

Prokaryotic chromosomes are located in the nucleoid region of the cell, which is an irregularly shaped area within the cytoplasm, not enclosed by a membrane. This differs from eukaryotic cells where chromosomes are inside a nucleus.
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DNA Replication Origins in Prokaryotes

Prokaryotic chromosomes usually have a single origin of replication where DNA synthesis begins. This contrasts with eukaryotic chromosomes, which have multiple origins to facilitate replication of their larger genomes.
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