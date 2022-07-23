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Ch. 7 - Microbial Genetics
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 7 - Microbial GeneticsProblem 3
Chapter 7, Problem 3

Three effects of point mutations are ___________ , ___________ , and ____________ .

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Understand that point mutations are changes in a single nucleotide base in DNA, which can affect the resulting protein in different ways.
Identify the three main types of effects that point mutations can have on the protein sequence: silent mutations, missense mutations, and nonsense mutations.
A silent mutation is when the change in the nucleotide does not alter the amino acid due to the redundancy of the genetic code.
A missense mutation results in a different amino acid being incorporated into the protein, potentially altering its function.
A nonsense mutation changes a codon into a stop codon, leading to premature termination of protein synthesis.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Point Mutation

A point mutation is a change in a single nucleotide base in the DNA sequence. This small alteration can affect gene function by altering the encoded protein or having no effect at all, depending on the mutation's nature and location.
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Silent Mutation

A silent mutation is a type of point mutation where the change in nucleotide does not alter the amino acid sequence of the protein. This occurs due to the redundancy in the genetic code, meaning the mutation has no effect on protein function.
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Missense and Nonsense Mutations

Missense mutations change one amino acid in the protein, potentially altering its function, while nonsense mutations introduce a premature stop codon, leading to truncated, usually nonfunctional proteins. Both result from point mutations affecting protein synthesis.
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