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Ch. 7 - Microbial Genetics
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 7 - Microbial GeneticsProblem 11
Chapter 7, Problem 11

Which of the following is not a mechanism of genetic transfer between cells?


a. Transduction
b. Transformation
c. Transcription
d. Conjugation

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the question is asking to identify which option is NOT a mechanism of genetic transfer between cells.
Step 2: Recall the definitions of each term: Transduction is the transfer of genetic material via bacteriophages (viruses that infect bacteria).
Step 3: Transformation is the uptake of free DNA from the environment by a bacterial cell.
Step 4: Conjugation is the direct transfer of DNA between two bacterial cells through a physical connection called a pilus.
Step 5: Transcription is the process of copying DNA into RNA within a cell and is not a mechanism of genetic transfer between cells.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Genetic Transfer Mechanisms in Bacteria

Genetic transfer in bacteria involves processes that move DNA between cells, enabling genetic diversity. The main mechanisms are transformation (uptake of free DNA), transduction (DNA transfer via bacteriophages), and conjugation (direct transfer through cell contact). These processes facilitate adaptation and evolution in microbial populations.
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Horizontal Gene Transfer

Transcription

Transcription is the process by which RNA is synthesized from a DNA template within a single cell. It is not a mechanism of genetic transfer between cells but rather a step in gene expression, producing messenger RNA that guides protein synthesis.
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Initiation of Transcription

Distinguishing Genetic Transfer from Gene Expression

Understanding the difference between genetic transfer and gene expression is crucial. Genetic transfer involves moving DNA between cells, while gene expression includes processes like transcription and translation that occur within a cell to produce proteins from genes.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

____________________ is a recombination event that occurs during gamete formation in eukaryotes.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following methods of DNA repair involves enzymes that recognize and correct nucleotide errors in unmethylated strands of DNA?

a. Light repair of T dimers

b. Dark repair of P dimers

c. Mismatch repair

d. SOS response

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Textbook Question

Compare and contrast the processes of transformation, transduction, and conjugation.

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Textbook Question

Fill in the following table:


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Textbook Question

Explain the central dogma of genetics.

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Textbook Question

__________ RNA carries amino acids.

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