Textbook Question
Besides the fact that it synthesizes RNA, how does RNA polymerase differ in function from DNA polymerase?
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Besides the fact that it synthesizes RNA, how does RNA polymerase differ in function from DNA polymerase?
A gene for antibiotic resistance can move horizontally among bacterial cells by __________ , __________ , and __________ .
A daughter DNA molecule is composed of one original strand and one new strand because DNA replication is __________ .
In translation, the site through which tRNA molecules leave a ribosome is called the:
a. A site
b. X site
c. P site
d. E site
Describe the formation and function of mRNA, rRNA, and tRNA in prokaryotes and eukaryotes.
Compare and contrast the structure and components of DNA and RNA in prokaryotes.