Textbook Question
Which of the following is part of each molecule of mRNA?
a. Palindrome
b. Codon
c. Anticodon
d. Base pair
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Which of the following is part of each molecule of mRNA?
a. Palindrome
b. Codon
c. Anticodon
d. Base pair
Ligase plays a major role in:
a. Replication of lagging strands
b. mRNA processing in eukaryotes
c. Polypeptide synthesis by ribosomes
d. RNA transcription
Before mutations can affect a population permanently, they must be __________ .
a. lasting
b. inheritable
c. beneficial
d. all of the above