Ligase plays a major role in:
a. Replication of lagging strands
b. mRNA processing in eukaryotes
c. Polypeptide synthesis by ribosomes
d. RNA transcription
Ligase plays a major role in:
a. Replication of lagging strands
b. mRNA processing in eukaryotes
c. Polypeptide synthesis by ribosomes
d. RNA transcription
Which of the following is not part of an operon?
a. Operator
b. Promoter
c. Origin
d. Gene
A sequence of nucleotides formed during replication of the lagging DNA strand is a(n):
a. Palindrome
b. Okazaki fragment
c. Coding strand
d. Operon
Repressible operons are important in regulating prokaryotic:
a. DNA replication
b. RNA transcription
c. rRNA processing
d. Sugar catabolism
The trp operon is repressible. This means it is usually __________ and is directly controlled by a(n) ___________ .
a. active / inducer
b. active / repressor
c. inactive / inducer
d. inactive /repressor
Before mutations can affect a population permanently, they must be __________ .
a. lasting
b. inheritable
c. beneficial
d. all of the above