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Ch. 7 - Microbial Genetics
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 7 - Microbial GeneticsProblem 22
Chapter 7, Problem 22

Which of the following is part of each molecule of mRNA?
a. Palindrome
b. Codon
c. Anticodon
d. Base pair

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1
Understand the structure and function of mRNA (messenger RNA). mRNA is a single-stranded molecule that carries genetic information from DNA to the ribosome for protein synthesis.
Recall that mRNA is composed of sequences of nucleotides arranged in groups of three called codons. Each codon specifies a particular amino acid during translation.
Recognize that a palindrome is a sequence that reads the same forwards and backwards, which is not a defining feature of mRNA molecules.
Note that an anticodon is a sequence found on tRNA (transfer RNA), not on mRNA. Anticodons pair with codons during translation.
Understand that base pairs refer to the hydrogen bonding between complementary nucleotides in double-stranded nucleic acids like DNA, but mRNA is single-stranded and does not have base pairs within its own molecule.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

mRNA Structure and Function

Messenger RNA (mRNA) is a single-stranded molecule that carries genetic information from DNA to the ribosome for protein synthesis. It contains sequences called codons, which are groups of three nucleotides that specify amino acids. Understanding mRNA's role is essential to identify its components.
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Functional Groups

Codon

A codon is a sequence of three nucleotides on mRNA that corresponds to a specific amino acid or a stop signal during translation. Each mRNA molecule is composed of multiple codons, making codons fundamental units for decoding genetic information into proteins.
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How to Use the Genetic Code

Anticodon

An anticodon is a sequence of three nucleotides on transfer RNA (tRNA) that pairs complementarily with an mRNA codon during translation. Anticodons are not part of mRNA molecules but are crucial for matching amino acids to the correct codons.
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Introduction to Translation
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Ligase plays a major role in:

a. Replication of lagging strands

b. mRNA processing in eukaryotes

c. Polypeptide synthesis by ribosomes

d. RNA transcription

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is not part of an operon?

a. Operator

b. Promoter

c. Origin

d. Gene

1172
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Textbook Question

A sequence of nucleotides formed during replication of the lagging DNA strand is a(n):

a. Palindrome

b. Okazaki fragment

c. Coding strand

d. Operon

1227
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Textbook Question

Repressible operons are important in regulating prokaryotic:

a. DNA replication

b. RNA transcription

c. rRNA processing

d. Sugar catabolism

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Textbook Question

The trp operon is repressible. This means it is usually __________ and is directly controlled by a(n) ___________ .

a. active / inducer

b. active / repressor

c. inactive / inducer

d. inactive /repressor

1437
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Textbook Question

Before mutations can affect a population permanently, they must be __________ .


a. lasting

b. inheritable

c. beneficial

d. all of the above

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