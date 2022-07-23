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Ch. 7 - Microbial Genetics
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 7 - Microbial GeneticsProblem 24
Chapter 7, Problem 24

Before mutations can affect a population permanently, they must be __________ .


a. lasting
b. inheritable
c. beneficial
d. all of the above

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1
Understand the context of mutations in a population: mutations are changes in the DNA sequence that can introduce genetic variation.
Recall that for a mutation to affect a population permanently, it must be passed on to the next generation, meaning it must be inheritable.
Consider that while some mutations may be beneficial or lasting, the key requirement for a mutation to influence a population over time is that it can be inherited by offspring.
Evaluate the options: 'lasting' refers to the mutation persisting, 'inheritable' means it can be passed down genetically, and 'beneficial' means it provides an advantage.
Conclude that the most essential condition for a mutation to affect a population permanently is that it must be inheritable.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mutation

A mutation is a change in the DNA sequence of an organism. Mutations can be neutral, harmful, or beneficial, but they serve as the raw material for genetic variation in populations.
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Types of Mutations

Inheritance of Mutations

For a mutation to affect a population permanently, it must be inheritable, meaning it can be passed from parent to offspring through reproductive cells, allowing the mutation to spread across generations.
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Types of Mutations

Population Genetics and Evolution

Mutations influence evolution only if they persist in the gene pool. Lasting mutations that are inheritable can increase in frequency through natural selection or genetic drift, shaping the genetic makeup of populations over time.
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Genetic Code
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following is part of each molecule of mRNA?

a. Palindrome

b. Codon

c. Anticodon

d. Base pair

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Textbook Question

Ligase plays a major role in:

a. Replication of lagging strands

b. mRNA processing in eukaryotes

c. Polypeptide synthesis by ribosomes

d. RNA transcription

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Textbook Question

Repressible operons are important in regulating prokaryotic:

a. DNA replication

b. RNA transcription

c. rRNA processing

d. Sugar catabolism

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Textbook Question

The trp operon is repressible. This means it is usually __________ and is directly controlled by a(n) ___________ .

a. active / inducer

b. active / repressor

c. inactive / inducer

d. inactive /repressor

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