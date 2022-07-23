Textbook Question
Which of the following is part of each molecule of mRNA?
a. Palindrome
b. Codon
c. Anticodon
d. Base pair
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Which of the following is part of each molecule of mRNA?
a. Palindrome
b. Codon
c. Anticodon
d. Base pair
Which of the following is not part of an operon?
a. Operator
b. Promoter
c. Origin
d. Gene
Repressible operons are important in regulating prokaryotic:
a. DNA replication
b. RNA transcription
c. rRNA processing
d. Sugar catabolism
The trp operon is repressible. This means it is usually __________ and is directly controlled by a(n) ___________ .
a. active / inducer
b. active / repressor
c. inactive / inducer
d. inactive /repressor
Before mutations can affect a population permanently, they must be __________ .
a. lasting
b. inheritable
c. beneficial
d. all of the above