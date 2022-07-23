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Ch. 7 - Microbial Genetics
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 7 - Microbial GeneticsProblem 23
Chapter 7, Problem 23

Ligase plays a major role in:
a. Replication of lagging strands
b. mRNA processing in eukaryotes
c. Polypeptide synthesis by ribosomes
d. RNA transcription

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1
Understand the function of DNA ligase: DNA ligase is an enzyme that facilitates the joining of DNA strands together by catalyzing the formation of phosphodiester bonds.
Recall the process of DNA replication, especially the synthesis of the lagging strand, which is made in short fragments called Okazaki fragments.
Recognize that DNA ligase's primary role is to join these Okazaki fragments on the lagging strand to create a continuous DNA strand.
Evaluate the other options: mRNA processing involves splicing and modification enzymes, polypeptide synthesis involves ribosomes and tRNA, and RNA transcription involves RNA polymerase, none of which require ligase.
Conclude that ligase plays a major role specifically in the replication of lagging strands during DNA replication.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Role of DNA Ligase in DNA Replication

DNA ligase is an enzyme that joins Okazaki fragments on the lagging strand during DNA replication. It catalyzes the formation of phosphodiester bonds between adjacent DNA fragments, ensuring the continuity of the newly synthesized strand.
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04:47
Components of DNA Replication

Lagging Strand Synthesis

The lagging strand is synthesized discontinuously in short segments called Okazaki fragments. These fragments require joining by DNA ligase to form a complete, continuous strand complementary to the leading strand.
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Leading & Lagging DNA Strands

Distinction Between DNA Replication and Other Processes

Processes like mRNA processing, polypeptide synthesis, and RNA transcription involve different enzymes and mechanisms. DNA ligase specifically functions in DNA replication, not in RNA transcription or protein synthesis.
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Introduction to DNA Replication
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following is part of each molecule of mRNA?

a. Palindrome

b. Codon

c. Anticodon

d. Base pair

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is not part of an operon?

a. Operator

b. Promoter

c. Origin

d. Gene

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Textbook Question

Repressible operons are important in regulating prokaryotic:

a. DNA replication

b. RNA transcription

c. rRNA processing

d. Sugar catabolism

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Textbook Question

The trp operon is repressible. This means it is usually __________ and is directly controlled by a(n) ___________ .

a. active / inducer

b. active / repressor

c. inactive / inducer

d. inactive /repressor

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Textbook Question

Before mutations can affect a population permanently, they must be __________ .


a. lasting

b. inheritable

c. beneficial

d. all of the above

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