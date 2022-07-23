A DNA gene synthesized from an RNA template is ___________ .

Indicate which of the following are true and which are false. Rewrite any false statements to make them true by changing the underlined words.
__________ A thermocycler separates molecules based on their size, shape, and electrical charge.
Indicate which of the following are true and which are false. Rewrite any false statements to make them true by changing the underlined words.
__________ A thermocycler separates molecules based on their size, shape, and electrical charge.
Describe three ways scientists use synthetic nucleic acids.
Which of the following statements is true concerning recombinant DNA technology?
a. It will replace biotechnology in the future.
b. It is a single technique for genetic manipulation.
c. It is useful in manipulating genotypes but not phenotypes.
d. It involves modification of an organism’s genome.
Indicate which of the following are true and which are false. Rewrite any false statements to make them true by changing the underlined words.
__________ Restriction enzymes act at specific nucleotide sequences within a double-stranded DNA molecule.
Indicate which of the following are true and which are false. Rewrite any false statements to make them true by changing the underlined words.
__________ Restriction enzymes inhibit the movement of DNA at specific sites.
Why is cloning a practical technique for medical researchers?