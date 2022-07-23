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Ch. 8 - Recombinant DNA Technology
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 8 - Recombinant DNA TechnologyProblem 2
Chapter 8, Problem 2

A DNA gene synthesized from an RNA template is ___________ .


a. reverse transcriptase
b. complementary DNA
c. recombinant DNA
d. probe DNA

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1
Understand the process described: DNA synthesized from an RNA template involves creating a DNA strand that is complementary to the RNA sequence.
Recall that the enzyme responsible for synthesizing DNA from an RNA template is called reverse transcriptase, but the question asks for the name of the DNA product, not the enzyme.
Identify the term used for DNA that is complementary to an RNA template; this is known as complementary DNA, often abbreviated as cDNA.
Review the other options: recombinant DNA refers to DNA formed by combining sequences from different sources, probe DNA is a labeled DNA used to detect specific sequences, and reverse transcriptase is the enzyme, not the DNA product.
Conclude that the correct term for DNA synthesized from an RNA template is complementary DNA.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reverse Transcriptase

Reverse transcriptase is an enzyme that synthesizes DNA from an RNA template, a process opposite to the usual transcription of DNA to RNA. It is commonly found in retroviruses and is essential for creating complementary DNA (cDNA) from RNA.
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Complementary DNA (cDNA)

Complementary DNA (cDNA) is a DNA molecule synthesized from an RNA template using reverse transcriptase. It represents the coding sequence of a gene without introns and is widely used in gene cloning and expression studies.
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Introduction to DNA Replication

Recombinant DNA

Recombinant DNA refers to DNA molecules formed by combining genetic material from different sources. It is created through molecular cloning techniques and is distinct from cDNA, which is specifically synthesized from RNA templates.
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Cloning with Recombinant DNA
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Which of the following statements is true concerning recombinant DNA technology?


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