Indicate which of the following are true and which are false. Rewrite any false statements to make them true by changing the underlined words.
__________ A thermocycler separates molecules based on their size, shape, and electrical charge.
Indicate which of the following are true and which are false. Rewrite any false statements to make them true by changing the underlined words.
__________ A thermocycler separates molecules based on their size, shape, and electrical charge.
Describe three ways scientists use synthetic nucleic acids.
Indicate which of the following are true and which are false. Rewrite any false statements to make them true by changing the underlined words.
__________ Restriction enzymes inhibit the movement of DNA at specific sites.
After scientists exposed cultures of Penicillium to agents X, Y, and Z, they examined the type and amount of penicillin produced by the altered fungi to find the one that is most effective. Agents X, Y, and Z were probably __________ .
a. recombinant cells
b. competent
c. mutagens
d. phages
A DNA gene synthesized from an RNA template is ___________ .
a. reverse transcriptase
b. complementary DNA
c. recombinant DNA
d. probe DNA
Why is cloning a practical technique for medical researchers?