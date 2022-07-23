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Ch. 8 - Recombinant DNA Technology
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 8 - Recombinant DNA TechnologyProblem 2
Chapter 8, Problem 2

Why is cloning a practical technique for medical researchers?

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1
Understand that cloning in medical research refers to creating genetically identical copies of cells, tissues, or organisms, which allows researchers to study specific genes or biological processes in a controlled way.
Recognize that cloning enables the production of large quantities of identical cells or proteins, which is essential for experiments requiring consistency and reproducibility.
Consider that cloning helps in studying genetic diseases by allowing researchers to isolate and analyze the effects of particular genes without interference from genetic variability.
Note that cloning can be used to produce genetically modified organisms or cells that express therapeutic proteins, aiding in drug development and gene therapy research.
Appreciate that cloning provides a practical way to test medical treatments and understand disease mechanisms by using uniform biological material, reducing experimental variability.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cloning Definition and Types

Cloning is the process of producing genetically identical organisms or cells. It includes reproductive cloning, which creates a whole organism, and therapeutic cloning, which generates specific cells or tissues for research or treatment. Understanding these types helps clarify cloning's applications in medicine.
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Genetic Consistency in Research

Cloning provides genetically identical cells or organisms, eliminating genetic variability. This consistency allows researchers to study diseases, drug effects, and biological processes under controlled conditions, improving the reliability and reproducibility of experimental results.
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Applications in Medical Research

Cloning enables the production of specific cell types for regenerative medicine, drug testing, and understanding genetic diseases. It facilitates the development of personalized therapies and advances in stem cell research, making it a practical tool for medical breakthroughs.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Indicate which of the following are true and which are false. Rewrite any false statements to make them true by changing the underlined words.

__________ A thermocycler separates molecules based on their size, shape, and electrical charge.

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Textbook Question

Describe three artificial methods of introducing DNA into cells.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following statements is true concerning recombinant DNA technology?


a. It will replace biotechnology in the future.

b. It is a single technique for genetic manipulation.

c. It is useful in manipulating genotypes but not phenotypes.

d. It involves modification of an organism’s genome.

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Textbook Question

Indicate which of the following are true and which are false. Rewrite any false statements to make them true by changing the underlined words.

__________ Restriction enzymes act at specific nucleotide sequences within a double-stranded DNA molecule.

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Textbook Question

Indicate which of the following are true and which are false. Rewrite any false statements to make them true by changing the underlined words.

__________ Restriction enzymes inhibit the movement of DNA at specific sites.

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Textbook Question

A DNA gene synthesized from an RNA template is ___________ .


a. reverse transcriptase

b. complementary DNA

c. recombinant DNA

d. probe DNA

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