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Ch. 8 - Recombinant DNA Technology
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 8 - Recombinant DNA TechnologyProblem 1
Chapter 8, Problem 1

Which of the following statements is true concerning recombinant DNA technology?


a. It will replace biotechnology in the future.
b. It is a single technique for genetic manipulation.
c. It is useful in manipulating genotypes but not phenotypes.
d. It involves modification of an organism’s genome.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of recombinant DNA technology. It refers to the process of combining DNA from different sources to create new genetic combinations that are of value in research, medicine, agriculture, and industry.
Step 2: Analyze option (a): 'It will replace biotechnology in the future.' Biotechnology is a broad field that includes recombinant DNA technology as one of its tools, so recombinant DNA technology cannot replace the entire field of biotechnology.
Step 3: Analyze option (b): 'It is a single technique for genetic manipulation.' Recombinant DNA technology encompasses multiple techniques such as cloning, gene splicing, and transformation, so it is not just a single technique.
Step 4: Analyze option (c): 'It is useful in manipulating genotypes but not phenotypes.' Since changes in genotype often lead to changes in phenotype, recombinant DNA technology can affect both genotype and phenotype.
Step 5: Analyze option (d): 'It involves modification of an organism’s genome.' This is true because recombinant DNA technology directly modifies the genetic material of an organism to introduce new traits or functions.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Recombinant DNA Technology

Recombinant DNA technology involves combining DNA from different sources to create new genetic combinations. It allows scientists to modify an organism’s genome by inserting, deleting, or altering specific genes, enabling targeted genetic manipulation.
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Relationship Between Genotype and Phenotype

Genotype refers to the genetic makeup of an organism, while phenotype is the observable traits resulting from gene expression. Changes in genotype through recombinant DNA technology can lead to altered phenotypes, demonstrating the technology’s impact beyond just genetic sequences.
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Scope of Biotechnology vs. Recombinant DNA Technology

Biotechnology is a broad field encompassing various techniques that use living organisms for practical purposes, including recombinant DNA technology. Recombinant DNA is one of many tools within biotechnology, not a replacement for the entire field.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Label the reagents and steps of PCR on the following figure. Indicate the temperature of the reaction at each numbered step.

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Textbook Question

Describe three artificial methods of introducing DNA into cells.

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Textbook Question

Indicate which of the following are true and which are false. Rewrite any false statements to make them true by changing the underlined words.

__________ Restriction enzymes inhibit the movement of DNA at specific sites.

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Textbook Question

A DNA gene synthesized from an RNA template is ___________ .


a. reverse transcriptase

b. complementary DNA

c. recombinant DNA

d. probe DNA

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Textbook Question

Why is cloning a practical technique for medical researchers?

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