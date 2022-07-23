Textbook Question
Label the reagents and steps of PCR on the following figure. Indicate the temperature of the reaction at each numbered step.
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Label the reagents and steps of PCR on the following figure. Indicate the temperature of the reaction at each numbered step.
Describe three artificial methods of introducing DNA into cells.
Indicate which of the following are true and which are false. Rewrite any false statements to make them true by changing the underlined words.
__________ Restriction enzymes inhibit the movement of DNA at specific sites.
A DNA gene synthesized from an RNA template is ___________ .
a. reverse transcriptase
b. complementary DNA
c. recombinant DNA
d. probe DNA
Why is cloning a practical technique for medical researchers?