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Ch. 8 - Recombinant DNA Technology
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 8 - Recombinant DNA TechnologyProblem 3
Chapter 8, Problem 3

Indicate which of the following are true and which are false. Rewrite any false statements to make them true by changing the underlined words.
__________ A thermocycler separates molecules based on their size, shape, and electrical charge.

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Identify the key concept in the statement: a thermocycler is mentioned as a device that separates molecules based on size, shape, and electrical charge.
Recall the function of a thermocycler: it is a laboratory device used to amplify DNA segments by cycling through different temperature steps in the polymerase chain reaction (PCR). It does not separate molecules.
Recognize that the device described in the statement is actually an electrophoresis apparatus, which separates molecules such as DNA or proteins based on size, shape, and electrical charge.
Determine that the original statement is false because it incorrectly attributes the function of separation to a thermocycler.
Rewrite the statement to make it true by replacing 'thermocycler' with 'electrophoresis apparatus' or 'gel electrophoresis system': 'An electrophoresis apparatus separates molecules based on their size, shape, and electrical charge.'

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Function of a Thermocycler

A thermocycler is a laboratory device used to amplify DNA segments through the polymerase chain reaction (PCR). It precisely cycles through different temperatures to enable DNA denaturation, primer annealing, and extension, but it does not separate molecules.
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Gel Electrophoresis

Gel electrophoresis is a technique that separates molecules like DNA, RNA, or proteins based on size, shape, and electrical charge by applying an electric field to a gel matrix. Smaller molecules move faster, allowing for size-based separation.
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Differences Between PCR and Electrophoresis

PCR amplifies specific DNA sequences using temperature cycles, while electrophoresis separates molecules by size and charge. Understanding these distinct roles clarifies that thermocyclers do not separate molecules, but electrophoresis does.
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