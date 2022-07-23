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Ch. 8 - Recombinant DNA Technology
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 8 - Recombinant DNA TechnologyProblem 1
Chapter 8, Problem 1

Describe three artificial methods of introducing DNA into cells.

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1
Identify that the question asks for three artificial methods used to introduce DNA into cells, which is a key concept in genetic engineering and molecular biology.
Explain the first method: Transformation, where cells (often bacteria) are made competent to take up naked DNA from their environment, typically by chemical treatment (e.g., calcium chloride) or electroporation.
Describe the second method: Electroporation, which uses an electrical pulse to create temporary pores in the cell membrane, allowing DNA molecules to enter the cell.
Outline the third method: Microinjection, where DNA is directly injected into the nucleus of a cell using a fine glass micropipette under a microscope.
Optionally, mention other methods such as gene gun (biolistics) or viral vectors, but focus on clearly explaining the three main artificial techniques requested.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Transformation

Transformation is the process of introducing foreign DNA into bacterial cells by making them competent, often through chemical treatment or heat shock. This method allows cells to uptake plasmid DNA from their environment, enabling genetic modification.
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Bacterial Transformation

Electroporation

Electroporation uses short electrical pulses to create temporary pores in the cell membrane, allowing DNA molecules to enter the cell. It is a widely used technique for both prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells due to its efficiency and broad applicability.

Microinjection

Microinjection involves directly injecting DNA into the nucleus or cytoplasm of a cell using a fine glass micropipette. This precise method is commonly used in animal cells and embryos for genetic engineering and transgenic studies.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Label the reagents and steps of PCR on the following figure. Indicate the temperature of the reaction at each numbered step.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following statements is true concerning recombinant DNA technology?


a. It will replace biotechnology in the future.

b. It is a single technique for genetic manipulation.

c. It is useful in manipulating genotypes but not phenotypes.

d. It involves modification of an organism’s genome.

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Textbook Question

Indicate which of the following are true and which are false. Rewrite any false statements to make them true by changing the underlined words.

__________ Restriction enzymes inhibit the movement of DNA at specific sites.

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Textbook Question

Why is cloning a practical technique for medical researchers?

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