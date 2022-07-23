Why is it necessary to use strong disinfectants in areas exposed to tuberculosis patients?
Compare and contrast four tests that have been developed to measure the effectiveness of disinfectants.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Types of Disinfectant Effectiveness Tests
Principles and Procedures of Each Test
Advantages and Limitations of Disinfectant Tests
Why do warm disinfectant chemicals generally work better than cool ones?
Which of the following terms best describes the disinfecting of cafeteria plates?
a. Pasteurization
b. Antisepsis
c. Sterilization
d. Sanitization
In practical terms in everyday use, which of the following statements provides the definition of sterilization?
a. Sterilization eliminates all organisms and viruses
b. Sterilization eliminates harmful microorganisms and viruses
c. Sterilization eliminates prions
d. Sterilization eliminates hyperthermophiles
Which of the following substances or processes kills microorganisms on laboratory surfaces?
a. Antiseptics
b. Disinfectants
c. Degermers
d. Pasteurization
Calculate the decimal reduction time (D) for the two temperatures in the following graph.