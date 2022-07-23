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Ch. 9 - Controlling Microbial Growth in the Environment
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 9 - Controlling Microbial Growth in the EnvironmentProblem 2
Chapter 9, Problem 2

Compare and contrast four tests that have been developed to measure the effectiveness of disinfectants.

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1
Identify the four common tests used to measure disinfectant effectiveness, such as the Phenol coefficient test, Use-dilution test, Kelsey-Sykes capacity test, and In-use test.
Explain the principle behind each test: for example, the Phenol coefficient test compares the disinfectant's effectiveness to phenol under standardized conditions, while the Use-dilution test measures the ability of a disinfectant to kill bacteria dried on a surface.
Describe the methodology of each test, including how the disinfectant is applied, the type of microorganisms used, exposure times, and how microbial survival is assessed.
Compare the advantages and limitations of each test, such as the Phenol coefficient test being a standard reference but not reflecting real-world conditions, whereas the In-use test evaluates disinfectant performance in actual usage environments.
Summarize how these tests differ in terms of sensitivity, relevance to practical applications, and the types of disinfectants or microbes they are best suited to evaluate.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Types of Disinfectant Effectiveness Tests

Disinfectant effectiveness tests are designed to evaluate how well a disinfectant kills or inhibits microorganisms. Common tests include the Phenol Coefficient, Use-Dilution Test, Disk Diffusion Test, and Suspension Test, each differing in methodology and application.
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Principles and Procedures of Each Test

Each test uses specific procedures: the Phenol Coefficient compares disinfectant activity to phenol; the Use-Dilution Test measures microbial survival on treated surfaces; the Disk Diffusion Test assesses inhibition zones on agar plates; and the Suspension Test evaluates microbial kill in liquid suspension.
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Advantages and Limitations of Disinfectant Tests

Understanding the strengths and weaknesses of each test is crucial. For example, the Phenol Coefficient is standardized but limited to phenol comparison; the Use-Dilution Test mimics real-world conditions but is time-consuming; Disk Diffusion is simple but qualitative; Suspension Tests provide quantitative data but may not reflect surface conditions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Why is it necessary to use strong disinfectants in areas exposed to tuberculosis patients?

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Textbook Question

Why do warm disinfectant chemicals generally work better than cool ones?

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Textbook Question

Which of the following terms best describes the disinfecting of cafeteria plates?

a. Pasteurization

b. Antisepsis

c. Sterilization

d. Sanitization

827
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Textbook Question

In practical terms in everyday use, which of the following statements provides the definition of sterilization?

a. Sterilization eliminates all organisms and viruses

b. Sterilization eliminates harmful microorganisms and viruses

c. Sterilization eliminates prions

d. Sterilization eliminates hyperthermophiles

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Textbook Question

Which of the following substances or processes kills microorganisms on laboratory surfaces?

a. Antiseptics

b. Disinfectants

c. Degermers

d. Pasteurization

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Textbook Question

Calculate the decimal reduction time (D) for the two temperatures in the following graph.

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