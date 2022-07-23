Textbook Question
Describe three types of microbes that are extremely resistant to antimicrobial treatment, and explain why they are resistant.
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Describe three types of microbes that are extremely resistant to antimicrobial treatment, and explain why they are resistant.
Compare and contrast four tests that have been developed to measure the effectiveness of disinfectants.
In practical terms in everyday use, which of the following statements provides the definition of sterilization?
a. Sterilization eliminates all organisms and viruses
b. Sterilization eliminates harmful microorganisms and viruses
c. Sterilization eliminates prions
d. Sterilization eliminates hyperthermophiles
Which of the following substances or processes kills microorganisms on laboratory surfaces?
a. Antiseptics
b. Disinfectants
c. Degermers
d. Pasteurization