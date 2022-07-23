Why is it necessary to use strong disinfectants in areas exposed to tuberculosis patients?
Which of the following terms best describes the disinfecting of cafeteria plates?
a. Pasteurization
b. Antisepsis
c. Sterilization
d. Sanitization
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Key Concepts
Pasteurization
Antisepsis
Sanitization
The microbial death rate is used to measure the effectiveness of:
a. A detergent
b. An antiseptic
c. Sanitization techniques
d. All of the above
Why do warm disinfectant chemicals generally work better than cool ones?
Compare and contrast four tests that have been developed to measure the effectiveness of disinfectants.
In practical terms in everyday use, which of the following statements provides the definition of sterilization?
a. Sterilization eliminates all organisms and viruses
b. Sterilization eliminates harmful microorganisms and viruses
c. Sterilization eliminates prions
d. Sterilization eliminates hyperthermophiles
Which of the following substances or processes kills microorganisms on laboratory surfaces?
a. Antiseptics
b. Disinfectants
c. Degermers
d. Pasteurization