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Ch. 9 - Controlling Microbial Growth in the Environment
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 9 - Controlling Microbial Growth in the EnvironmentProblem 3
Chapter 9, Problem 3

Which of the following terms best describes the disinfecting of cafeteria plates?
a. Pasteurization
b. Antisepsis
c. Sterilization
d. Sanitization

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definitions of each term to identify which best fits the context of disinfecting cafeteria plates.
Step 2: Pasteurization is a process that uses mild heat to reduce the number of pathogens in liquids like milk, but it is not typically used for solid objects like plates.
Step 3: Antisepsis refers to the use of chemical agents on living tissues (like skin) to reduce or eliminate microbes, so it is not appropriate for inanimate objects such as plates.
Step 4: Sterilization is the complete elimination or destruction of all forms of microbial life, including spores, which is often more rigorous than necessary for cafeteria plates.
Step 5: Sanitization is the process of reducing microbial populations on inanimate objects to safe public health levels, which is the typical goal when disinfecting cafeteria plates.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Pasteurization

Pasteurization is a heat treatment process that reduces microbial load in liquids like milk and juice to safe levels, but it does not eliminate all microorganisms. It is not typically used for disinfecting solid objects like plates.
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Antisepsis

Antisepsis refers to the use of chemical agents to destroy or inhibit microorganisms on living tissues, such as skin or mucous membranes. It is not appropriate for inanimate objects like cafeteria plates.

Sanitization

Sanitization is the process of reducing microbial populations on inanimate objects to safe public health levels, often used for cleaning dishes, utensils, and surfaces. It lowers the risk of disease transmission without necessarily achieving complete sterility.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Why is it necessary to use strong disinfectants in areas exposed to tuberculosis patients?

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Textbook Question

The microbial death rate is used to measure the effectiveness of:

a. A detergent

b. An antiseptic

c. Sanitization techniques

d. All of the above

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Textbook Question

Why do warm disinfectant chemicals generally work better than cool ones?

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Textbook Question

Compare and contrast four tests that have been developed to measure the effectiveness of disinfectants.

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Textbook Question

In practical terms in everyday use, which of the following statements provides the definition of sterilization?

a. Sterilization eliminates all organisms and viruses

b. Sterilization eliminates harmful microorganisms and viruses

c. Sterilization eliminates prions

d. Sterilization eliminates hyperthermophiles

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Textbook Question

Which of the following substances or processes kills microorganisms on laboratory surfaces?

a. Antiseptics

b. Disinfectants

c. Degermers

d. Pasteurization

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