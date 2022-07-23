Skip to main content
Ch. 9 - Controlling Microbial Growth in the Environment
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 9 - Controlling Microbial Growth in the EnvironmentProblem 1
Chapter 9, Problem 1

In practical terms in everyday use, which of the following statements provides the definition of sterilization?
a. Sterilization eliminates all organisms and viruses
b. Sterilization eliminates harmful microorganisms and viruses
c. Sterilization eliminates prions
d. Sterilization eliminates hyperthermophiles

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of sterilization in microbiology. Sterilization is a process aimed at completely removing or destroying all forms of microbial life, including bacteria, viruses, fungi, and spores, from an object or environment.
Step 2: Analyze each option in the context of this definition. Option (a) states that sterilization eliminates all organisms and viruses, which aligns with the comprehensive removal of all microbial life.
Step 3: Consider option (b), which limits elimination to harmful microorganisms and viruses. This is more characteristic of disinfection, not sterilization, because sterilization is not selective and removes all microbes regardless of their harm.
Step 4: Evaluate option (c), which mentions elimination of prions. Prions are notoriously resistant to sterilization methods, so standard sterilization does not guarantee their removal.
Step 5: Review option (d), which focuses on hyperthermophiles. While sterilization may kill many organisms, it is not defined by targeting hyperthermophiles specifically.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Definition of Sterilization

Sterilization is the process that destroys or removes all forms of microbial life, including bacteria, viruses, fungi, and spores. It ensures that an object or environment is completely free of any living microorganisms, making it safe for medical or laboratory use.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:58
Situations Warranting Different Levels of Microbial Growth Control

Scope of Microbial Elimination

Sterilization targets all microorganisms, not just harmful or pathogenic ones. This includes both vegetative cells and resistant forms like bacterial spores, which are often more difficult to eliminate than regular microbes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:36
Terminology of Microbial Growth Control

Limitations Regarding Prions

Prions are infectious proteins that are highly resistant to conventional sterilization methods. Standard sterilization may not reliably eliminate prions, requiring specialized procedures, so sterilization does not always guarantee prion removal.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:05
Prions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Describe three types of microbes that are extremely resistant to antimicrobial treatment, and explain why they are resistant.

804
views
Textbook Question

Compare and contrast four tests that have been developed to measure the effectiveness of disinfectants.

753
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following terms best describes the disinfecting of cafeteria plates?

a. Pasteurization

b. Antisepsis

c. Sterilization

d. Sanitization

827
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following substances or processes kills microorganisms on laboratory surfaces?

a. Antiseptics

b. Disinfectants

c. Degermers

d. Pasteurization

777
views
Textbook Question

Calculate the decimal reduction time (D) for the two temperatures in the following graph.

1276
views