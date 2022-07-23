Textbook Question
Describe three types of microbes that are extremely resistant to antimicrobial treatment, and explain why they are resistant.
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Describe three types of microbes that are extremely resistant to antimicrobial treatment, and explain why they are resistant.
Compare and contrast four tests that have been developed to measure the effectiveness of disinfectants.
Which of the following terms best describes the disinfecting of cafeteria plates?
a. Pasteurization
b. Antisepsis
c. Sterilization
d. Sanitization
Which of the following substances or processes kills microorganisms on laboratory surfaces?
a. Antiseptics
b. Disinfectants
c. Degermers
d. Pasteurization
Calculate the decimal reduction time (D) for the two temperatures in the following graph.