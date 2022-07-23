Skip to main content
Ch. 9 - Controlling Microbial Growth in the Environment
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 9 - Controlling Microbial Growth in the EnvironmentProblem 3
Chapter 9, Problem 3

Why is it necessary to use strong disinfectants in areas exposed to tuberculosis patients?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that tuberculosis (TB) is caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis, a bacterium with a unique cell wall rich in mycolic acids, which makes it highly resistant to many common disinfectants and environmental stresses.
Recognize that because of this waxy, lipid-rich cell wall, Mycobacterium tuberculosis can survive longer on surfaces and is less susceptible to weaker disinfectants that might easily kill other bacteria.
Identify that strong disinfectants, such as those containing phenolics, chlorine compounds, or aldehydes, have the chemical properties necessary to penetrate the mycolic acid layer and effectively kill the TB bacteria.
Consider that in areas exposed to TB patients, the risk of transmission through contaminated surfaces or instruments is high, so using strong disinfectants ensures a higher level of microbial control and reduces the chance of infection spread.
Conclude that the necessity of strong disinfectants is directly related to the resilient nature of Mycobacterium tuberculosis and the critical need to prevent nosocomial (hospital-acquired) infections in vulnerable environments.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mycobacterium tuberculosis Characteristics

Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the bacterium causing tuberculosis, has a unique waxy cell wall rich in mycolic acids, making it highly resistant to many common disinfectants and environmental stresses. This resilience necessitates the use of strong disinfectants to effectively kill or inactivate the pathogen in contaminated areas.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:09
Intro to Characteristics of Infectious Disease

Disinfectant Efficacy and Spectrum

Disinfectants vary in their ability to kill different types of microorganisms. Strong disinfectants, such as those containing phenolics, chlorine compounds, or aldehydes, have a broad spectrum and can penetrate tough bacterial cell walls, ensuring effective elimination of hardy pathogens like M. tuberculosis.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:29
Electromagnetic Spectrum

Infection Control in Healthcare Settings

In areas exposed to tuberculosis patients, rigorous infection control is critical to prevent disease transmission. Using strong disinfectants reduces the risk of environmental contamination and protects healthcare workers and other patients by ensuring that surfaces and instruments are free from viable tuberculosis bacteria.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:58
Situations Warranting Different Levels of Microbial Growth Control
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The microbial death rate is used to measure the effectiveness of:

a. A detergent

b. An antiseptic

c. Sanitization techniques

d. All of the above

941
views
Textbook Question

Why do warm disinfectant chemicals generally work better than cool ones?

784
views
Textbook Question

Why are Gram-negative bacteria more susceptible to heat than Gram-positive bacteria?

1402
views
Textbook Question

Compare and contrast four tests that have been developed to measure the effectiveness of disinfectants.

753
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following terms best describes the disinfecting of cafeteria plates?

a. Pasteurization

b. Antisepsis

c. Sterilization

d. Sanitization

827
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following substances or processes kills microorganisms on laboratory surfaces?

a. Antiseptics

b. Disinfectants

c. Degermers

d. Pasteurization

777
views