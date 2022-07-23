Textbook Question
The microbial death rate is used to measure the effectiveness of:
a. A detergent
b. An antiseptic
c. Sanitization techniques
d. All of the above
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The microbial death rate is used to measure the effectiveness of:
a. A detergent
b. An antiseptic
c. Sanitization techniques
d. All of the above
Why do warm disinfectant chemicals generally work better than cool ones?
Why are Gram-negative bacteria more susceptible to heat than Gram-positive bacteria?
Compare and contrast four tests that have been developed to measure the effectiveness of disinfectants.
Which of the following terms best describes the disinfecting of cafeteria plates?
a. Pasteurization
b. Antisepsis
c. Sterilization
d. Sanitization
Which of the following substances or processes kills microorganisms on laboratory surfaces?
a. Antiseptics
b. Disinfectants
c. Degermers
d. Pasteurization