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Ch. 9 - Controlling Microbial Growth in the Environment
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 9 - Controlling Microbial Growth in the EnvironmentProblem 6
Chapter 9, Problem 6

Describe five physical methods of microbial control.

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1
Identify that physical methods of microbial control involve techniques that use physical agents to reduce or eliminate microorganisms without the use of chemicals.
Describe Heat as a physical method, which includes moist heat (like autoclaving and boiling) and dry heat (such as incineration and hot air ovens) to denature proteins and destroy microbes.
Explain Filtration, where fluids or air are passed through filters with pores small enough to remove microorganisms, useful for heat-sensitive liquids and air sterilization.
Discuss Radiation, including ionizing radiation (like gamma rays and X-rays) that damages DNA, and non-ionizing radiation (such as UV light) that causes thymine dimers in DNA, inhibiting replication.
Mention other physical methods such as Desiccation (drying to inhibit microbial growth) and Osmotic Pressure (using high salt or sugar concentrations to create a hypertonic environment that dehydrates microbes).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Physical Methods of Microbial Control

Physical methods use physical agents like heat, radiation, or filtration to reduce or eliminate microbial populations. These methods do not involve chemicals and are often used to sterilize or disinfect surfaces, liquids, and equipment.
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Heat-Based Methods

Heat is a common physical method that kills microbes by denaturing proteins and disrupting cell membranes. Examples include moist heat (autoclaving, boiling) and dry heat (incineration, hot air ovens), each effective against different types of microorganisms.
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Bases

Radiation and Filtration

Radiation methods like UV and ionizing radiation damage microbial DNA, preventing replication. Filtration physically removes microbes from liquids or air using membranes with pores small enough to trap microorganisms without killing them.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

What is the difference between thermal death point and thermal death time?

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Textbook Question

A company that manufactures an antimicrobial cleaner for kitchen counters claims that its product is effective when used in a 50% water solution. By what means might scientists best verify this statement?

a. Disk-diffusion test

b. Phenol coefficient

c. Filter paper test

d. In-use test

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Textbook Question

The microbial death rate is used to measure the effectiveness of:

a. A detergent

b. An antiseptic

c. Sanitization techniques

d. All of the above

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Textbook Question

Why are Gram-negative bacteria more susceptible to heat than Gram-positive bacteria?

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Textbook Question

The endospores of which organism can be used as a biological indicator of sterilization?

a. Bacillus stearothermophilus

b. Salmonella enterica

c. Mycobacterium tuberculosis

d. Staphylococcus aureus

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Textbook Question

Which of the following statements is true concerning the selection of an antimicrobial agent?

a. An ideal antimicrobial agent is stable during storage

b. An ideal antimicrobial agent is fast acting

c. Ideal microbial agents do not exist

d. All of the above are correct

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