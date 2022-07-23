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Ch. 9 - Controlling Microbial Growth in the Environment
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 9 - Controlling Microbial Growth in the EnvironmentProblem 19
Chapter 9, Problem 19

Which antimicrobial chemical has been used to sterilize spacecraft?
a. Phenol
b. Alcohol
c. Heavy metal
d. Ethylene oxide

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1
Understand the context: Spacecraft sterilization requires a method that can effectively eliminate all microbial life, including spores, without damaging sensitive equipment.
Review the properties of each option: Phenol and alcohol are common disinfectants but are generally not suitable for sterilizing spacecraft due to their limited sporicidal activity and potential material incompatibility.
Consider heavy metals: While heavy metals have antimicrobial properties, they are not typically used for sterilization of spacecraft because of toxicity and residue concerns.
Focus on ethylene oxide: Ethylene oxide is a gaseous sterilant known for its ability to penetrate materials and kill all forms of microbial life, including spores, making it suitable for sterilizing delicate instruments and spacecraft components.
Conclude that the antimicrobial chemical used to sterilize spacecraft is the one with strong sporicidal activity and compatibility with spacecraft materials, which is ethylene oxide.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Sterilization Methods

Sterilization refers to the complete elimination of all forms of microbial life, including spores. Different methods include physical (heat, radiation) and chemical agents. Understanding which chemicals can achieve sterilization is crucial for applications requiring absolute microbial control, such as spacecraft sterilization.
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Ethylene Oxide as a Sterilizing Agent

Ethylene oxide is a gaseous chemical sterilant effective against bacteria, viruses, and spores. It penetrates materials and destroys microbial DNA, making it suitable for sterilizing heat-sensitive equipment, including spacecraft components, without damaging them.
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Microbial Contamination in Space Missions

Preventing microbial contamination in spacecraft is vital to avoid forward contamination of other planets. Sterilization protocols must ensure all microbes are eliminated to protect extraterrestrial environments and maintain scientific integrity during space exploration.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which class of surfactant is most soluble in water?

a. Quaternary ammonium compounds

b. Alcohols

c. Soaps

d. Peracetic acids

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Textbook Question

Which of the following chemicals is active against bacterial endospores?

a. Copper ions

b. Ethylene oxide

c. Ethanol

d. Triclosan

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Textbook Question

Which of the following disinfectants contains alcohol?

a. Iodophor

b. Quat

c. Formalin

d. Tincture of bromine

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Textbook Question

Which of the following disinfectants acts against cell membranes?

a. Phenol

b. Peracetic acid

c. Silver nitrate

d. Glutaraldehyde

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