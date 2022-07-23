Textbook Question
Which class of surfactant is most soluble in water?
a. Quaternary ammonium compounds
b. Alcohols
c. Soaps
d. Peracetic acids
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Which class of surfactant is most soluble in water?
a. Quaternary ammonium compounds
b. Alcohols
c. Soaps
d. Peracetic acids
Which of the following chemicals is active against bacterial endospores?
a. Copper ions
b. Ethylene oxide
c. Ethanol
d. Triclosan
Which of the following disinfectants contains alcohol?
a. Iodophor
b. Quat
c. Formalin
d. Tincture of bromine
Which of the following disinfectants acts against cell membranes?
a. Phenol
b. Peracetic acid
c. Silver nitrate
d. Glutaraldehyde