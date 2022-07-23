Textbook Question
How can campers effectively treat stream water to remove pathogenic protozoa, bacteria, and viruses?
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How can campers effectively treat stream water to remove pathogenic protozoa, bacteria, and viruses?
Which class of surfactant is most soluble in water?
a. Quaternary ammonium compounds
b. Alcohols
c. Soaps
d. Peracetic acids
Which of the following chemicals is active against bacterial endospores?
a. Copper ions
b. Ethylene oxide
c. Ethanol
d. Triclosan
Which of the following disinfectants contains alcohol?
a. Iodophor
b. Quat
c. Formalin
d. Tincture of bromine
Which of the following substances is least toxic to humans?
a. Carbolic acid
b. Glutaraldehyde
c. Hydrogen peroxide
d. Formalin
Which antimicrobial chemical has been used to sterilize spacecraft?
a. Phenol
b. Alcohol
c. Heavy metal
d. Ethylene oxide