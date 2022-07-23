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Ch. 9 - Controlling Microbial Growth in the Environment
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 9 - Controlling Microbial Growth in the EnvironmentProblem 17
Chapter 9, Problem 17

Which of the following disinfectants acts against cell membranes?
a. Phenol
b. Peracetic acid
c. Silver nitrate
d. Glutaraldehyde

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the mechanism of action of each disinfectant listed in the options.
Phenol acts primarily by disrupting cell membranes and denaturing proteins, leading to leakage of cellular contents.
Peracetic acid is a strong oxidizing agent that damages proteins and DNA but is not specifically known for targeting cell membranes.
Silver nitrate works by binding to proteins and enzymes, interfering with their function, rather than directly disrupting membranes.
Glutaraldehyde cross-links proteins and nucleic acids, inactivating enzymes and structural proteins, but its main action is not on the cell membrane.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mechanism of Action of Disinfectants

Disinfectants kill or inhibit microorganisms by targeting specific cellular structures or functions, such as cell membranes, proteins, or nucleic acids. Understanding how each disinfectant works helps determine which cellular component it affects, crucial for selecting the correct answer.
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Cell Membrane Structure and Function

The cell membrane is a lipid bilayer that controls the entry and exit of substances in microbial cells. Disrupting the membrane compromises cell integrity, leading to leakage of cellular contents and cell death, making it a common target for certain disinfectants.
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Properties of Common Disinfectants

Different disinfectants have distinct chemical properties and modes of action: Phenol disrupts cell membranes; peracetic acid oxidizes proteins and lipids; silver nitrate interacts with proteins and DNA; glutaraldehyde cross-links proteins. Recognizing these helps identify which acts on membranes.
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How can campers effectively treat stream water to remove pathogenic protozoa, bacteria, and viruses?

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Which class of surfactant is most soluble in water?

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Which antimicrobial chemical has been used to sterilize spacecraft?

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c. Heavy metal

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