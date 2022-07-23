Textbook Question
How can campers effectively treat stream water to remove pathogenic protozoa, bacteria, and viruses?
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How can campers effectively treat stream water to remove pathogenic protozoa, bacteria, and viruses?
What are some advantages and disadvantages of using ionizing radiation to sterilize food?
Which of the following disinfectants contains alcohol?
a. Iodophor
b. Quat
c. Formalin
d. Tincture of bromine
Which of the following substances is least toxic to humans?
a. Carbolic acid
b. Glutaraldehyde
c. Hydrogen peroxide
d. Formalin
Which antimicrobial chemical has been used to sterilize spacecraft?
a. Phenol
b. Alcohol
c. Heavy metal
d. Ethylene oxide
Which of the following disinfectants acts against cell membranes?
a. Phenol
b. Peracetic acid
c. Silver nitrate
d. Glutaraldehyde