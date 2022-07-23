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Ch. 9 - Controlling Microbial Growth in the Environment
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 9 - Controlling Microbial Growth in the EnvironmentProblem 18
Chapter 9, Problem 18

Which of the following disinfectants contains alcohol?
a. Iodophor
b. Quat
c. Formalin
d. Tincture of bromine

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1
Step 1: Understand the nature of each disinfectant listed. Iodophors are complexes of iodine with a solubilizing agent, typically used for their iodine content, not alcohol.
Step 2: Quats, or quaternary ammonium compounds, are cationic detergents used as disinfectants and do not contain alcohol as a component.
Step 3: Formalin is an aqueous solution of formaldehyde gas, used as a disinfectant and preservative, and it does not contain alcohol.
Step 4: Tincture of bromine is a solution of bromine in alcohol (usually ethanol), meaning it contains alcohol as the solvent.
Step 5: Based on the above, identify that the disinfectant containing alcohol is the tincture of bromine.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Disinfectants and Their Chemical Composition

Disinfectants are chemical agents used to eliminate or reduce harmful microorganisms on surfaces. Each disinfectant has a specific chemical makeup that determines its effectiveness and usage. Understanding the active ingredients helps identify which disinfectants contain alcohol or other solvents.
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Alcohol-Based Disinfectants

Alcohol-based disinfectants typically contain ethanol or isopropanol, which denature proteins and dissolve lipids, effectively killing many bacteria and viruses. These disinfectants are fast-acting and commonly used in healthcare settings for skin antisepsis and surface cleaning.
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Tinctures as Alcohol Solutions

A tincture is a solution where a chemical substance is dissolved in alcohol, usually ethanol. Tincture of bromine, for example, contains bromine dissolved in alcohol, making it an alcohol-containing disinfectant. This distinguishes it from other disinfectants like iodophors or quats that do not contain alcohol.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

How can campers effectively treat stream water to remove pathogenic protozoa, bacteria, and viruses?

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Textbook Question

Which class of surfactant is most soluble in water?

a. Quaternary ammonium compounds

b. Alcohols

c. Soaps

d. Peracetic acids

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Textbook Question

Which of the following chemicals is active against bacterial endospores?

a. Copper ions

b. Ethylene oxide

c. Ethanol

d. Triclosan

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Textbook Question

Which antimicrobial chemical has been used to sterilize spacecraft?

a. Phenol

b. Alcohol

c. Heavy metal

d. Ethylene oxide

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Textbook Question

Which of the following disinfectants acts against cell membranes?

a. Phenol

b. Peracetic acid

c. Silver nitrate

d. Glutaraldehyde

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