Textbook Question
How can campers effectively treat stream water to remove pathogenic protozoa, bacteria, and viruses?
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How can campers effectively treat stream water to remove pathogenic protozoa, bacteria, and viruses?
Which class of surfactant is most soluble in water?
a. Quaternary ammonium compounds
b. Alcohols
c. Soaps
d. Peracetic acids
Which of the following chemicals is active against bacterial endospores?
a. Copper ions
b. Ethylene oxide
c. Ethanol
d. Triclosan
Which antimicrobial chemical has been used to sterilize spacecraft?
a. Phenol
b. Alcohol
c. Heavy metal
d. Ethylene oxide
Which of the following disinfectants acts against cell membranes?
a. Phenol
b. Peracetic acid
c. Silver nitrate
d. Glutaraldehyde