Textbook Question
Hyperthermophilic prokaryotes may remain viable in canned goods after commercial sterilization. Why is this situation not dangerous to consumers?
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Hyperthermophilic prokaryotes may remain viable in canned goods after commercial sterilization. Why is this situation not dangerous to consumers?
Which of the following substances would most effectively inhibit anaerobes?
a. Phenol
b. Silver
c. Ethanol
d. Hydrogen peroxide
Biosafety Level 3 includes:
a. Double sets of entry doors
b. Pressurized suits
c. Showers in entryways
d. All of the above
Contrast the structures and actions of soaps and quats.
Why are alcohols more effective in a 70% solution than in a 100% solution?
Compare and contrast the action of alcohols, halogens, and oxidizing agents in controlling microbial growth.