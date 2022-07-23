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Ch. 9 - Controlling Microbial Growth in the Environment
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 9 - Controlling Microbial Growth in the EnvironmentProblem 12
Chapter 9, Problem 12

Which of the following adjectives best describes a surgical procedure that is free of microbial contaminants?
a. Disinfected
b. Sanitized
c. Degermed
d. Aseptic

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1
Step 1: Understand the meaning of each adjective related to microbial control. 'Disinfected' refers to the process of eliminating many or all pathogenic microorganisms, except bacterial spores, on inanimate objects.
Step 2: 'Sanitized' means reducing the number of microorganisms to a safe level as judged by public health standards, often used for cleaning surfaces or utensils.
Step 3: 'Degermed' refers to the removal of microbes from a limited area, such as skin, typically by mechanical means combined with antiseptics.
Step 4: 'Aseptic' describes a condition or procedure that is completely free of microbial contamination, often used in surgical or laboratory settings to prevent infection.
Step 5: Since the question asks for the adjective that best describes a surgical procedure free of microbial contaminants, identify that 'aseptic' is the correct term because it implies the absence of all microbes during the procedure.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Aseptic Technique

Aseptic technique refers to procedures performed under conditions that prevent contamination by pathogens or microbes. In surgery, aseptic conditions ensure that the environment, instruments, and personnel do not introduce microbes, maintaining sterility throughout the procedure.
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Disinfection vs. Sterilization

Disinfection involves reducing or eliminating pathogenic microorganisms on surfaces but may not kill all spores. Sterilization, often implied by aseptic conditions, means complete removal or destruction of all microbial life, including spores, which is critical for surgical procedures.
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Sanitization and Degerming

Sanitization reduces microbial numbers to safe public health levels, often on inanimate objects, while degerming is the mechanical removal of microbes from skin or tissue, such as handwashing. Neither guarantees a completely microbe-free environment like aseptic conditions do.
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