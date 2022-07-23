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Ch. 9 - Controlling Microbial Growth in the Environment
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 9 - Controlling Microbial Growth in the EnvironmentProblem 11
Chapter 9, Problem 11

Hyperthermophilic prokaryotes may remain viable in canned goods after commercial sterilization. Why is this situation not dangerous to consumers?

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Understand what hyperthermophilic prokaryotes are: these are microorganisms that thrive at extremely high temperatures, often above 80°C, and can survive conditions that would kill most other bacteria.
Recognize that commercial sterilization of canned goods is designed to kill common pathogens and spoilage organisms, but may not eliminate all hyperthermophiles due to their heat resistance.
Consider the environment inside canned goods after sterilization: it is typically anaerobic (lacking oxygen), acidic, and nutrient-limited, which are conditions that may not support the growth of hyperthermophilic prokaryotes.
Note that hyperthermophiles require very high temperatures to grow and reproduce, which are not present in normal food storage or human body conditions, so they cannot multiply or cause infection in consumers.
Conclude that although hyperthermophilic prokaryotes may survive sterilization, their inability to grow at human body temperature and in the canned food environment means they do not pose a health risk to consumers.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hyperthermophilic Prokaryotes

Hyperthermophilic prokaryotes are microorganisms that thrive at extremely high temperatures, often above 80°C. They can survive harsh conditions that kill most other bacteria, including some sterilization processes, due to their heat-stable enzymes and cellular structures.
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Commercial Sterilization

Commercial sterilization is a food processing method designed to eliminate pathogenic and spoilage microorganisms, especially mesophilic and thermophilic bacteria, to ensure food safety and shelf stability. It typically uses heat treatments sufficient to kill most harmful microbes but may not destroy all hyperthermophiles.
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Pathogenicity and Consumer Safety

Although hyperthermophilic prokaryotes can survive sterilization, they are generally non-pathogenic and do not produce toxins harmful to humans. Therefore, their presence in canned goods does not pose a health risk to consumers, making the food safe despite their viability.
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