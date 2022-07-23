Textbook Question
Which of the following substances would most effectively inhibit anaerobes?
a. Phenol
b. Silver
c. Ethanol
d. Hydrogen peroxide
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Which of the following substances would most effectively inhibit anaerobes?
a. Phenol
b. Silver
c. Ethanol
d. Hydrogen peroxide
Which of the following types of radiation is more widely used as an antimicrobial technique?
a. Electron beams
b. Visible light waves
c. Radio waves
d. Microwaves
Which of the following adjectives best describes a surgical procedure that is free of microbial contaminants?
a. Disinfected
b. Sanitized
c. Degermed
d. Aseptic
Contrast the structures and actions of soaps and quats.
Why are alcohols more effective in a 70% solution than in a 100% solution?
Compare and contrast the action of alcohols, halogens, and oxidizing agents in controlling microbial growth.