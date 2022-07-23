What are some advantages and disadvantages of using ionizing radiation to sterilize food?
Ch. 9 - Controlling Microbial Growth in the Environment
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 9, Problem 13
Biosafety Level 3 includes:
a. Double sets of entry doors
b. Pressurized suits
c. Showers in entryways
d. All of the above
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that Biosafety Levels (BSL) are a series of protections designed to contain infectious agents in laboratory settings, ranging from BSL-1 (lowest risk) to BSL-4 (highest risk).
Recall that BSL-3 laboratories are designed to work with pathogens that can cause serious or potentially lethal diseases through inhalation, requiring specific engineering and procedural controls.
Identify the typical features of BSL-3, which include controlled access, directional airflow, and specialized personal protective equipment, but do not usually require pressurized suits or showers in entryways.
Recognize that double sets of entry doors are a common feature of BSL-3 labs to maintain containment and prevent contamination.
Conclude that among the options given, only 'double sets of entry doors' correctly describe a BSL-3 feature, while pressurized suits and showers in entryways are more characteristic of BSL-4 facilities.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Biosafety Levels (BSL)
Biosafety Levels are a series of protections designed to contain infectious agents in laboratories. They range from BSL-1 (lowest risk) to BSL-4 (highest risk), with each level requiring specific safety practices, equipment, and facility design to prevent exposure.
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Features of Biosafety Level 3 (BSL-3)
BSL-3 labs handle pathogens that can cause serious or potentially lethal diseases via inhalation. Key features include controlled access, double-door entry, directional airflow, and specialized personal protective equipment, but do not typically require pressurized suits or mandatory showers.
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Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and Facility Requirements
PPE and facility design vary by biosafety level. While BSL-3 requires respiratory protection and controlled access, pressurized suits and mandatory showers are characteristic of BSL-4 labs, which handle the most dangerous pathogens.
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